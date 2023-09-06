Mediterranean Diet For Pregnancy: How Can It Benefit Women?

There are several discussions, debates and studies on what kind of diet is best for an expectant mother. A new study claims that a Mediterranean diet may just be the best diet a pregnant woman could follow.

Pregnancy period is beautiful and overwhelming at the same time. Women's bodies go through innumerable changes in their body as well as their mind. This is only natural because the body is making space for another human being to develop and grow inside a woman's uterus. The foetus receives all the essential nutrients from the mother therefore, it is essential that the mother follows a good routine and the best diet. In case, the mother falls short of any nutrient, it could impact the baby's health. After the baby's birth, he or she could suffer deficiencies or could even be malnourished.

Let us understand why?

What Is A Mediterranean Diet?

The origin of this diet can be traced back to the countries situated along the Mediterranean sea. That is where the name comes from. This diet follows a particular pattern of eating involving a lot of fruits, beans, vegetables, lentils, whole grains, nuts, olive oil, seeds, herbs and spices. They also follow a pattern in which foods like fish, dairy and poultry are consumed few times a week but not every day and the focus on red meat is much less frequent.

What Are It's Benefits?

According to a new study, following a Mediterranean diet can ensure better outcomes during a pregnancy. Some pregnancies may become complicated but if you follow this diet, the risk id much less. Here is how it can benefit you during the pregnancy period:

It may help reduce risks of preeclampsia and gestational diabetes

May reduce chances of pre-term birth

Nay better the quality of eggs and sperm for conceiving a child.

How To Follow This Diet?

Here is what you should and should not eat in this diet:

Make sure to have fruits everyday along with a good breakfast.

Cook your food in extra virgin olive oil. They are a very rich source of healthy fat. This is very essential during pregnancy period.

For snacks, eat nuts, seeds, oatmeal, yoghurt or trail mixes.

Fish is another essential food and it is recommended to be consumed two to three times a week. Be careful to choose the type of fishes which have low mercury level.

Choose whole grains such as whole wheat bread, oats, rye, barley, corn, brown rice, bulgar and quinoa.

Experiment with herbs and spices to boost the flavor of meals such as parsley, cilantro, cumin, sumac, thyme, oregano and paprika.

Since the Mediterranean diet focuses on fruits and vegetables more than anything else, it is recommended for pregnant women that they consume half plate vegetables with most meals.

