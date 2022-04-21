Mediterranean Diet Can Lower Preeclampsia Risk In Pregnant Women: Here's How

A study has found that pregnant women who follow a Mediterranean diet are less likely to suffer from preeclampsia. Here's what you can eat and avoid while following a Mediterranean diet.

You may develop preeclampsia during pregnancy or after delivery if you have new-onset high blood pressure and at least one related symptom, such as protein in your urine. Low numbers of platelets, which are blood cells that help your blood clot, or symptoms of kidney or liver disease may also be present. It usually develops after the 20th week of pregnancy. However, it can happen before or after delivery in some situations.

Eclampsia is the most severe form of preeclampsia. Seizures are caused by elevated blood pressure in this situation. Eclampsia, like preeclampsia, develops during pregnancy or, in rare cases, after birth. A new study has found that eating a particular diet may help you reduce the chances of developing the condition.

Signs Of Preeclampsia To Lookout For

High blood pressure, proteinuria, or other evidence of kidney or other organ damage are all symptoms of preeclampsia. It's possible that you don't have any symptoms at all. During routine prenatal appointments with a health care practitioner, the earliest signs of preeclampsia are frequently identified during the routine prenatal check-up. Here are some of the common signs and symptoms of preeclampsia you should know about:

Low platelet levels in the blood

Liver problems

Excess protein in the urine or other signs of kidney problems

Severe headaches

Vision problems like temporary loss of vision, blurred vision, etc

Shortness of breath

Pain in the upper abdomen

Nausea

Vomiting

Mediterranean Diet May Lower Preeclampsia Risk

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that following a Mediterranean diet can help pregnant women prevent the onset of preeclampsia. After examining more than 8500 pregnant women, they found that 1 in every 10 women developed preeclampsia during pregnancy.

As per the results of the small study, pregnant women who followed a Mediterranean diet were 22 per cent less likely to develop preeclampsia. So, you might want to switch to this healthy diet instead.

What Is Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet is based on the traditional cuisine that people in Mediterranean nations like France, Spain, Greece, and Italy used to eat. Although there are no particular dietary guidelines, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and heart-healthy fats are often encouraged. Refined cereals, processed meals, and added sugar should all be avoided. Several studies have found that eating a Mediterranean diet can promote weight loss and help prevent heart attacks, strokes, type 2 diabetes, and premature death.

Foods you can eat

Since the Mediterranean diet is a combination of various diets from different countries, you can base your diet on these healthy foods:

Whole grains

Vegetables

Legumes

Fruits

Nuts

Seeds

Herbs and spices

Healthy fats like olive oil

Fatty fish

Eggs

Poultry

Foods you cannot eat

Here are the foods you should not eat:

Added sugar

Refines grains

Trans fat

Refined oil

Processed meat

