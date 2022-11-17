Medicine Still Not Free From Burden Of Premature Births: Know The Reasons

As per WHO, premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under five. More than one in 10 of all babies born globally are premature. A birth is said to be preterm or premature if it happens before the 37th week of pregnancy. With interventions in medical science, more and more premature babies have a chance not only to survive but also to lead a normal life.

Ahead of World Prematurity Day, WHO Chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "premature babies can survive, thrive, and change the world but each baby must be given that chance. On this occasion, the global health watchdog also released guidelines that could ensure improved survival and health outcomes for premature babies. Premature babies unlike healthy babies require more medical support to survive and might even require longer stay at the hospital. Also, the mother's health during pregnancy is equally an important factor that might determine the full development of the baby inside the womb.

Which mothers are more likely to see premature birth?

Premature birth can happen for many reasons. Not every time the danger can be predicted. Most preterm births happen naturally while others might happen due to medical reasons such as infections. The reasons could be anything related to the mother's health or the fetus' health. However, certain conditions might put a woman at a higher risk of experiencing preterm birth.

If the pregnant woman is suffering from conditions like diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure and other conditions Poor nutrition during the pregnancy Too much consumption of alcohol or too much smoking during pregnancy A weakened cervix opening Infections, for instance in the urinary tract Placental abruption An abnormal uterus and others.

Health challenges that might affect premature babies

As per experts, there are three categories of preterm births, late preterm babies are born between 34 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, moderate between 32 and 33 weeks of gestation and very premature deliveries might happen at any time below 32 weeks. The more early a baby is born, the more health challenges it might face. A premature baby can exhibit mild to life-threatening conditions.

Trouble breathing Low weight Inability to maintain a constant temperature Pale or yellow skin Low blood sugar Anaemia Neonatal sepsis Bleeding in the lungs or brain

Kangaroo mother care

Ahead of World Prematurity Day, WHO has advised caregivers to strictly adopt 'Kangaroo mother care which ensures skin-to-skin contact with the caregiver without any initial period in the incubator. The global health watchdog has also stressed the importance of breastfeeding in the survival of premature infants. On the medical level, the WHO has directed healthcare providers to ensure the prevention and treatment of common infections and breathing difficulties a baby might face.

