Maternal Nutrition During Pregnancy: Why Iron, Folic Acid, Omega-3 And Vitamin D Are Crucial For a Healthy Baby

Know how essential nutrients during pregnancy support fetal brain development, prevent birth defects, and strengthen immunity for a healthier pregnancy and baby.

Nutrition is a key determinant for pregnancy outcomes; however, many people do not realize the importance of it. The nutritional status of the mother will have a big impact on the health of both the mother and the infant. There are also higher rates of consumption of various nutrients, which contribute to the nutritional status of both the mother and the infant during pregnancy.

Importance Of Maternal Nutrition During Pregnancy

According to Dt. Divya Gopal, Consultant, Dietitian & Nutritionist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore, "All over India, iron deficiency is still a significant health issue among women in their reproductive years. The greater amount of blood that a woman is expected to produce during pregnancy increases her own iron needs. Iron deficiency causes health issues like anaemia, weakness, infections, and leads to complications which include preterm labour and low birth weight."

Iron-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, lentils, dates, nuts, iron-fortified cereals together with prescribed iron supplements will maintain optimal body haemoglobin levels. The deficiency can be addressed through early diagnosis which occurs during antenatal visits.

Benefits Of Iron In Pregnancy

The first trimester of pregnancy is when folate/folic acid plays its most vital role as an essential vitamin. Folate supports cell division and also plays a role in the development of the unborn child's brain and spinal cord. The lack of folate during pregnancy leads to significant birth defects called neural tube defects that occur in the first trimester.

Women of childbearing age need to consume sufficient folic acid supplements because they cannot rely on natural sources for effective folic acid intake.

Why Folic Acid Is Important In Early Pregnancy?

DHA is one of the omega-3 fatty acids which helps to build the brain and eye development of infants. The use of omega-3 supplements demonstrates important benefits for cognitive development along with achieving healthy birth weights and preventing preterm labour. Pregnant women who take omega 3 supplements can expect to receive important benefits including helping them cope emotionally throughout pregnancy and after delivery and not developing any type of depression in the process. The fats found in foods such as flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds along with omega 3 supplements recommended by doctors will help vegetarians improve their nutrition.

You may like to read

Omega-3 Benefits For Baby's Brain Development

Women living in urban environments face high rates of vitamin D deficiency because they dont have access to sufficient sunlight. The reason for this situation exists because they maintain an inactive way of living, most time being spent indoors at home or at office. The vitamin D levels of pregnant women serve as a crucial component for their body to absorb calcium which their body needs to support fetal bone development and maintain immune system health. The nutrient deficiency has been linked to multiple health conditions which include gestational diabetes and high blood pressure.

A pregnant woman needs to achieve sufficient vitamin D levels through essential activities which include sun exposure, consumption of vitamin D fortified foods, and regular medical appointments, along with the use of vitamin D supplements according to her specific requirements.

Vitamin D Deficiency During Pregnancy

The healthy results of pregnancy begin when parents prepare for their baby before birth. The combination of proper nutrition, timely dietary supplements and consistent antenatal check-ups leads to effective prevention of complications to their medical condition. Women who understand that nutrition serves as preventive healthcare instead of being merely healthy eating guidelines possess the ability to change their children's future.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.