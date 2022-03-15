Maternal Mortality Ratio of India Declines By 10 Points: Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

India is on verge of achieving SDG target of Maternal Mortality Ratio of 70/ lakh live births by 2030, according to the Health Ministry.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday tweeted that the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of India has declined by 10 points. He added that PM Narendra Modi's various initiatives to expand the reach and increase access to quality healthcare have helped tremendously in reducing MMR.

As per the Special Bulletin on MMR released by the Registrar General of India, the ratio has declined from 113 in 2016-18 to 103 in 2017-19 (8.8 per cent decline). The country witnessed a progressive reduction in Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 in 2014-2016, 122 in 2015-17, 113 in 2016-18, and to 103 in 2017-19, the Health Ministry mentioned in a press release.

"With this persistent decline, India is on the verge of achieving National Health Policy (NHP) target of 100/lakh live births by 2020 and certainly on track to achieve the SDG target of 70/ lakh live births by 2030," it said.

Seven states have achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target. These include Kerala (30), Maharashtra (38), Telangana (56), Tamil Nadu (58), Andhra Pradesh (58), Jharkhand (61), and Gujarat (70). There are now nine (9) States that have achieved the target of MMR set by the NHP which include the above 7 and the States of Karnataka (83) and Haryana (96).

Five states [Uttarakhand (101), West Bengal (109), Punjab (114), Bihar (130), Odisha (136) and Rajasthan (141)] have MMR in between 100-150, while for 4 states namely, Chhattisgarh (160), Madhya Pradesh (163), Uttar Pradesh (167) and Assam (205) have MMR above 150.

States seeing remarkable decline in MMR

Uttar Pradesh has shown a remarkable decline in Maternal Mortality Ratio with the maximum decline of 30 points, as well as Rajasthan (23 points), Bihar (19 points), Punjab (15 points) and Odisha (14 points).

Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have also reported more than 15 per cent in Maternal Mortality Ratio. Six states namely, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have shown a decline between 10-15 per cent, while four states viz. Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha and Karnataka witnessed a decline between 5-10 per cent.

But four states (West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh) have shown an increase in MMR. These states will need to reappraise their strategy and intensify their efforts to accelerate the MMR decline to achieve the SDG target, the Health Ministry noted in its release.

Interventions for improving Maternal Mortality Rate

The Health Ministry pointed out the various interventions and schemes that helped in improving Maternal Mortality Rate in the country.

"Remarkable gains have been made under quality-of-care endeavours by Government of India like Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan and Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya) in conjunction with the existing schemes like Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram and Janani Suraksha Yojana," it stated.

Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA): Launched in 2016, it provides pregnant women fixed day, free of cost assured and quality Antenatal Care on the 9thday of every month.

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY): This scheme came in effect from 2017. It is a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme under which cash benefits are provided to pregnant women in their bank account directly to meet enhanced nutritional needs and partially compensate for wage loss.

Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative (LaQshya): This was launched in 2017 to improve the quality of care in labour room and maternity operation theatres to ensure that pregnant women receive respectful and quality care during delivery and immediate post-partum period.

Further, the health ministry mentioned that strategic investments under National Health Mission (NHM) through various schemes have been consistently yielding increasing dividends. These include:

Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB): Launched in 2018, this strategy aims to reduce anemia prevalence both due to nutritional and non-nutritional causes, in the lifecycle approach. It is estimated to reach out to 450 million beneficiaries including 30 million pregnant women.

Surakshit Matratva Ashwasan (SUMAN):It came in effect from 2019 with the goal to provide assured, dignified, respectful and quality healthcare at no cost and zero tolerance for denial of services for every woman and newborn visiting the public health facility to end all preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY): A demand promotion and conditional cash transfer scheme, it was launched in April 2005 with the objective of reducing Maternal and Infant Mortality by promoting institutional delivery among pregnant women.

Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK): This was initiated with the aim to eliminate out-of-pocket expenses for pregnant women and sick infants by entitling them to free delivery including caesarean section, free transport, diagnostics, medicines, other consumables, diet and bloodin public health institutions.

Other strategic investments under National Health Mission

In addition, the Indian government is implementing POSHAN Abhiyaan since 2018 with a goal to achieve improvement in nutritional status of Children, Adolescent Girls, Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers, in a time bound manner.

Comprehensive Abortion Care services are being strengthened through trainings of health care providers, supply of drugs, equipment, Information Education and Communication (IEC), etc.

Over 25,000 'Delivery Points' across the country are improved in terms of infrastructure, equipment, and trained manpower for provision of comprehensive RMNCAH+N services.

Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wings are being set up at high caseload facilities to improve the quality of care provided to mothers and children. Obstetric ICU/HDU are operationalised at high case load tertiary care facilities across country to handle complicated pregnancies, the Health Ministry highlighted in its release.

Regular IEC/BCC activities are conducted for early registration of ANC, regular ANC, institutional delivery, nutrition, and care during pregnancy etc. MCP Card and Safe Motherhood Booklet are distributed to the pregnant women for educating them on diet, rest, danger signs of pregnancy, benefit schemes and institutional deliveries - it added.

Major causes for maternal deaths in India

According to Dr Tanveer Aujla, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, the major causes for maternal deaths in the country are severe bleeding after the birth, infections, pre-eclampsia and eclampsia (high blood pressure) during pregnancy. Then there are also complications that could result from unsafe abortions.

"Proper management and treatment which include timely interventions can help in preventing these issues. Quality maternal healthcare facilities can be the difference between life and death for both the mother and her child," he stated.

"Access to quality antenatal care in pregnancy is the right of every mother. They require skilled professionals attending to them during this time and also need support in the weeks after childbirth. Unfortunately, this often depends on the mother's or her family's economic status and also where they reside. The difference in maternal healthcare between urban and rural areas of our country is quite stark. This gap needs to be reduced and holistic efforts which include collaboration of the Government, public and private healthcare institutions will help in bridging the gaps."

"The decrease in the Maternal Mortality Rate by 10 points is certainly a very encouraging and positive sign. But we still have a long way to go," he added.

Maternal mortality means deaths owing to complications during pregnancy and childbirth, stated Dr Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynaecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur.

"There are various issues such as hypertensive pregnancy disorders ( pre-eclampsia and eclampsia), complications due to unsafe abortion, pre-existing medical conditions that are worsened by pregnancy (e.g. cardiac diseases and diabetes), sepsis, embolism. Also, a large number of pregnant women may have limited access to antenatal care, delivery, and newborn care from experts. Currently, due to infrastructure and state-of-the-art technology, it is possible to timely diagnose the condition and provide prompt medical attention to the mothers and babies. This has increased the survival rates and mothers and babies are able to lead healthy lives," she noted.

Now, due to various schemes and initiatives, the Maternal Mortality Rate has dipped which is an encouraging sign, she added.