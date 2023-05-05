Maternal Mirror Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Management And Treatment

MATERNAL MIRROR SYNDROME OR BALLANTYNE SYNDROME, also known as TRIPLE EDEMA, is a rare disorder affecting pregnancy. The name 'mirror' is given because of the similar symptoms in the fetus (fetal hydrops) and mother (maternal oedema). The prevalence of maternal mirror syndrome is not well-documented due to its rarity. However, Dr Madhu Juneja, Senior Consultant- Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune, Kalyani Nagar, explains how this syndrome has been estimated to affect approximately 1-2% of pregnant women worldwide.

Causes Of Ballantyne Syndrome

The exact cause of Ballantyne Syndrome is unknown but related to the mother's immune system. It is thought that the mother's immune system may recognize the fetus's tissues as foreign and attack them. This results in many symptoms that can harm the mother and the fetus. Other conditions responsible for maternal mirror syndrome are Rh isoimmunisation, fetal infections, fetal malformation, or metabolic disorders. It can also happen as a mother's reaction to fetal haemoglobin BARTS DISEASE (alpha thalassemia major).

Fetal Counterpart

BALLANTYNE syndrome will show oedema as the critical feature, mild albuminuria (excess protein in urine) in the mother's sample, excessive weight gain over a short time, and rarely associated pre-eclampsia (i.e., HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE AND ITS COMPLICATIONS). On the fetal counterpart, mirror symptoms are fluid retention, ascites, and polyhydramnios. A probable fatal aetiology like PARVOVIRUS B 19 or twin-to-twin transfusion reaction is responsible for fetal hydrops. It occurs during 22-28 weeks of gestational age of pregnancy.

Management Of Ballantyne Syndrome

Though the exact etiopathogenesis remains unknown, many authors have noted anaemia (low haemoglobin without hemolysis) and raised uric acid. While Ballantyne is rare and potentially severe, it is treatable. However, you may overreact to symptoms; reporting to the doctor is the key to diagnosing the problem. In most cases, Ballantyne syndrome causes fetal or neonatal death (fetal mortality 67%), while maternal management is related to managing pre-eclampsia.

Treatment Of Ballantyne Syndrome

Management and treatment options for this condition include supportive care with IV fluids and anti-nausea medication. In severe cases where the mother's health is at risk, hospitalization may be required. Differential diagnosis or conditions which may mimic this is ectopic pregnancy, morbid obesity, or cancer Management and Treatment If Ballantyne Syndrome is suspected, it is essential to seek medical attention immediately. Treatment depends on the condition's severity but may include the following:

Monitoring the mother and the fetus closely Administering medication to control symptoms Bed rest Inducing labour if the state becomes severe Performing a cesarean section (C-section) if necessary

Healthcare providers must monitor pregnant women for signs of Ballantyne syndrome, which can lead to severe complications such as preterm labour or fetal distress. Treatment options may include therapy and medication to manage symptoms and prevent further complications. However, it is essential to note that early detection improves outcomes for both the mother and the fetus.

In Conclusion

Ballantyne Syndrome is a rare condition that can have severe consequences for both the mother and the fetus. Seek medical attention immediately if they are present. With early detection and proper management, the outcome for both the mother and the fetus can be significantly improved.

