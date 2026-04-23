Male infertility: Gynaecologist explains the hidden emotional struggles men face beyond treatment

Male infertility affects more than physical health. A gynaecologist explains the emotional struggles, mental stress and social pressures men face beyond diagnosis and treatment.

Infertility is ever so oftenspoken that sheds importance on diagnosis, treatment procedures and reproductive technologies. However, infertility goes far beyond biology. For many men, the journey involves emotional, psychological and social challenges that remain largely not widely discussed in public discourse. While medical science has made substantial advances in understanding male reproductive health, the psychosocial aspect of male infertility continues to receive relatively less attention.

Male infertility and the emotional burden

According to Dr Dhondiram Bharati, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, "Though many couples around the world face infertility, quite a many of these cases are related to the male. However, conversations around infertility have at certain instances placed the emotional burden on women. Emerging research has stated that men too experience substantial psychological distress when they face infertility issues. Men when faced with infertility, at times show symptoms such as anxiety, depressive feelings, reduced self-esteem and emotional strain."

Impact on relationships and well-being

Such perceptions can influence and affect relationships and well-being. Couples facing infertility come across disappointment, uncertainty and face cycles of hope, especially when undergoing assisted reproductive treatment. On the other hand, men when undergoing diagnosis may come across performance anxiety, reduced hormones or other forms of stress which could further worsen emotional well-being.

Social and cultural settings play a significant role in how men experience infertility. Many times, infertility is seen as a 'women's issue' which may discourage men from assessment or being part of conversations that include infertility. This could lead to delayed diagnosis and care for male infertility conditions.

Why a couple-centred approach to fertility care matters?

"Having the right approach to fertility care in the clinical settings becomes crucial as couples navigate their fertility and its emotional implications together. Many specialists are now encouraging care that takes both partners into account. This helps in medical evaluations along with psychological counselling and opens communication between partners. Bringing these elements into routine care helps fertility treatment address not just the clinical side, but the human experience as well," the doctor added.

Awareness and emotional support

A fuller understanding of male infertility must go beyond the medical diagnosis and include its psychosocial impact as well. Acknowledging men's emotional experiences can support individual well-being and also contribute to more inclusive, couple-centred fertility care. As awareness grows, combining psychological support with medical treatment may help improve outcomes and encourage a more sensitive conversation around infertility.

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