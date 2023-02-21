Male Contraceptive Pills May Be Available Soon: Should You Worry About Its Side Effects?

Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine, US, have developed a new contraceptive pill for men that can temporarily stop the mobility of the sperm and prevent pregnancy.

Yes, you heard it right! Now, we have birth control pills for men too. Researchers from the US have come up with a contraceptive drug that can temporarily stops sperm in their tracks (movement of sperms) and prevents pregnancies. The drug has been tested on preclinical models (mice).

To avoid unwanted pregnancies, men are currently recommended to use physical barriers (condoms) or surgery (vasectomy). Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine, US, have created a new kind of contraceptive for men in the form of pills, which are believed to be a much more efficient birth control method than condoms. Meant to be taken shortly before mating, the contraceptive effects of the pills can last for a total of one hour, the researchers said in an article published in Nature Communications on February 14.

Know how the new male contraceptive pills work

The drug works by inactivating a protein called soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC) using an sAC inhibitor, called TDI-11861. In their lab experiment, they researchers found that a single dose of TDI-11861 was able to immobilise mice sperm for up to two and half hours. Three hours after administering the sAC inhibitor, some mice sperm begin regaining motility, and by 24 hours, nearly all mice sperm recovered normal movement.

Are these male contraceptive pills safe?

The experts at Weill Cornell Medicine said that taking the new male contraceptive pill may cause no or little side effects in men.

Unlike the female contraceptive and birth control pills, the new contraceptive drug for men does not interact with the hormones. Hence, it doesn't not cause hormonal problems and painful side effects associated with female birth control pills. It slows down and temporarily stops the mobility of the sperm, preventing it from swimming toward the egg. The scientists asserted that the drug won't have a long-term effect on the motility of the sperm and may have negligible side effects.

While some men are excited about the news and can't wait to try the experimental birth control pills, others expressed fear that it might come with certain side effects, particularly affecting the sperm production.

When asked about the safety of male contraceptive pills, Dr. Anup Gulati, Director, Urology, Fortis Hospital, said, "Hormonal contraceptive pills for men are as safe as those available for women, and such drugs can cause metabolic disorders, hypercholesterolemia (too high bad cholesterol), weight gain, and cardia problems."

If the new contraceptive pill for men does away with these side effects, it can be a game-changer in reducing unintended pregnancies worldwide.