Lunar Eclipse And Pregnancy: 5 Myths On Its Adverse Impacts Debunked

Lunar Eclipse And Pregnancy: 5 Myths On Its Adverse Impacts Debunked

There is no scientific evidence that says lunar eclipse can severely impact the health of pregnant women and their unborn child.

Lunar eclipse happens when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow or to describe it more accurately, when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. A shadow is cast on the moon and that is when a lunar eclipse occurs. However, Indian families think of this universal phenomenon in a very superstitious way. There are uncountable myths related to lunar and solar eclipses and some people believe them very rigidly. The superstitious belief majorly circulates on the fact that it is a bad omen; it could harm people's health and especially the health of a pregnant woman and her baby. These claims have no scientific backing and expert gynecologists say that believing them and following certain rituals may be more harmful during pregnancies. So, we are her to bust some of the most commonly circulated myths.

Myth: You Should Not Eat Anything During An Eclipse

Starving a pregnant woman is the worst step one could possibly take. It can lead to dehydration, low blood sugar for diabetic people. It is recommended by experts that women should never keep a very long gap in between meals. Moreover, it is recommended that they eat whenever they feel hungry. This is just a myth and should certainly not be followed by pregnant women.

Myth: Cover All Doors And Windows

People have the false notion that the amount of UV rays in the atmosphere increases during an eclipse and that is can bring a lot of harm to the unborn baby and the mother and that it can also cause permanent blindness. However, it is only a myth; experts actually say it is every much safe to even look at a lunar eclipse with bare eyes.

TRENDING NOW

Myth: Throw Away All Old Food

This is a very unusual concept that eating old food during a lunar eclipse is bad. Consuming food that was cooked before the eclipse has not shown any adverse effects on the health of the woman.

Myth: Lunar Eclipse Can Cause Health Damage To Offspring

This claim has no scientific evidence. Any harm or deformity that happens to offspring sometimes is cause by genetic factors passed along by the father and mother and not because of an eclipse.

Myth: Rest As Much As You Can And Lie Down Straight

This can be adhered to as resting for a few hours will not cause any harm. The eclipse will be for a duration of 3 to 4 hours. Most pregnant women should rest for 4 to 5 hours a day.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES