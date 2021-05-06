Eating a nutritious diet during pregnancy is important for development of the baby and reduce the unpleasant pregnancy symptoms such as fatigue and morning sickness. A pregnant woman needs more of certain nutrients like protein, iron, folic acid, calcium, vitamin D and iodine for the baby’s healthy growth and development. Inadequate nutrition during pregnancy can lead to health problems for both the mother and her baby. Maternal malnutrition is linked to higher risk of gestational anaemia, hypertension, miscarriages and foetal deaths, pre-term delivery and even maternal mortality. Studies have also linked low-protein diet during pregnancy to babies being born underweight and more susceptible to developing kidney problems. Now, researchers affiliated with the University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, have discovered the cause of the problem at the molecular level. Also Read - Education led interventions may help combat protein deficiency, secure a healthy future: Pooja Makhija

In their study results published in PLOS ONE, the researchers noted that between 10% and 13% of the world population suffer from chronic kidney disease, a gradual irreversible loss of renal function that is associated with high blood pressure and cardiovascular disorder. The study was conducted at the Obesity and Comorbidities Research Center (OCRC).

Effects of low-protein diet on fetal development

According to the study authors, low-protein intake during pregnancy tends to lead to a 28% decrease in the number of the offspring's nephrons, the structures that filter blood in the kidneys. A healthy kidney has about a million nephrons. The resulting overloading of nephrons has several consequences.

To understand at the molecular level what triggered the reduction in the number of nephrons, the researchers analyzed expression of miRNAs and target genes in fetal kidneys (metanephros) of rats at 17 days of gestation. MicroRNAs (often called miRNAs) are small non-coding RNAs that regulate gene expression.

While a group of rats was fed a regular protein diet (17% of daily calorie intake) the other group fed was a low-protein diet (6%) during pregnancy. Following analysis of fetal kidneys in both the groups, the researchers found alterations in 44 miRNAs – seven of which in genes associated with the proliferation and differentiation of cells essential to nephron development. Further, genetic sequencing, immunohistochemistry and morphological analysis showed that maternal protein restriction changed the expression of miRNAs and proteins involved in renal development as early as the 17th day of gestation.

This adds to the evidence that the drop in the number of nephrons isn’t a genetic but an epigenetic effect (changes in gene expression due to environmental factors such as stress, exposure to toxins or malnutrition, among others). In this case, gene expression is altered by the stress of hypoproteinemia, the researchers stated.

How to increase your protein intake

It is recommended that pregnant and nursing moms should get about 71 grams of protein per day – which is approximately 25 grams more than those who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding. Not eating enough protein during pregnancy may also make you gain more weight, and you will find more difficult in keeping your blood sugar levels on tract as well as make you more prone to illnesses. As mentioned above, protein is crucial for your baby’s growth throughout pregnancy. So, make sure you get enough of the nutrient during pregnancy. Good sources of protein include lean meat, poultry, fish and eggs. Other options include beans and peas, nuts, seeds and soy products.