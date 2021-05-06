Eating a nutritious diet during pregnancy is important for development of the baby and reduce the unpleasant pregnancy symptoms such as fatigue and morning sickness. A pregnant woman needs more of certain nutrients like protein iron folic acid calcium vitamin D and iodine for the baby's healthy growth and development. Inadequate nutrition during pregnancy can lead to health problems for both the mother and her baby. Maternal malnutrition is linked to higher risk of gestational anaemia hypertension miscarriages and foetal deaths pre-term delivery and even maternal mortality. Studies have also linked low-protein diet during pregnancy to babies being born underweight