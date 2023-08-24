Low On Sperm Count? Add These 10 Foods In Your Diet To Improve Your Sexual Ability

Your diet plays an important role in sexual health, especially fertility. Add these 10 foods in your diet to improve your fertility.

Getting adequate nutrients by maintaining a balanced diet is crucial for men as it helps facilitate sperm health in terms of motility, morphology, DNA quality, and sperm count. Men often overlook these factors however men should be aware of what they consume and in what quantities because it contributes to the overall fertility rate and may also increase the chances of conceiving.

Dietary habits are important and to ensure a healthy sperm rate, monitoring what should be included or avoided in the diet is essential.

What Should A Man Eat To Improve Their Fertility?

If you are also dealing with low sperm count, try adding these 10 foods to your daily diet to improve your fertility:

Nuts

Including nuts for the nuts ensures improvement in male fertility. Incorporating a variety of nuts in between meals like walnuts, almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, and pistachios helps in sperm development and function due to its natural antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Walnuts being rich in micronutrients have tremendous health benefits for sperms as they help maintain the vitality, motility, and morphology of the sperms.

Leafy Greens

Adding leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, or sprouts is highly recommended due to their rich folate content which is a key micronutrient in the synthesis of DNA helping in improving the quality of the sperm.

Lean Meats

Incorporating lean meat, particularly red meat is an excellent choice owing to its rich zinc content. Zinc is a crucial nutrient that helps increase the number of sperm in each ejaculation, improves the mobility of the sperm, and protects it from damage.

Omega 3

Sperms comprise a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids which helps increase blood flow and enhances sperm quality. A variety of food sources like kidney beans, walnuts flaxseeds or even omega 3 capsules can help facilitate the required omega 3 for sperm health.

Vitamin D

Men with vitamin D deficiency have lower sperm motility as compared to those who were getting the recommended amount of vitamin D. Besides sunlight being the source of vitamin D, other food groups include oily fish, red meat, liver, or even egg yolks.

Vitamin C

As a rich source of antioxidants, these vitamins help protect the cells from damage and may even improve sperm count and motility. Good sources of vitamin C nutrients include fruits and vegetables.

Foods Rich In Zinc

Zinc-enriched meals like oysters, lobster, crab, beans, whole grains, seeds, and chickpeas are highly advised to achieve the ideal level of sperm count and motility. Male fertility is successfully increased by regular zinc consumption.

Dark Chocolates

You can add dark chocolates to your diet if you are suffering from low fertility issues. Dark chocolate contains L-arginine which can help in increasing testosterone levels.

Pumpkin Seeds

Zinc is the most important mineral that is necessary for male fertility, and pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc. The zinc found in pumpkin seeds helps to keep sperm in good health. So, to increase sperm count and morphology, include pumpkin seeds in your usual diet.

Other Foods You Can Add

Aside from the foods that improve male fertility, there are a few food groups men should avoid or steer clear from to avoid complications in male fertility. A few of them include

Processed foods: Eating processed forms of meat or food that have high fat and sugar content can contribute to reduced sperm count and decreased motility. Alcohol: Consistently drinking alcohol in large quantities can lower the hormone level that caters to sperm production, resulting in a decreased sperm count. Caffeine: Consumption of caffeine in higher quantities than the usual amount can result in DNA fragmentation as well as aneuploidy, a condition that involves the presence of an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell failing conception, or even miscarriage.

In conclusion, following a balanced diet is important because sperm health is correlated to a man's body weight. Being overweight and underweight can result in unhealthy sperm health and may cause complications in terms of mobility, shape, or vitality. Inculcating a change in dietary habits and lifestyle modifications can contribute towards the production of healthy sperms which increases the chances of a successful conception in the future.

