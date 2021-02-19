Lisa Haydon pregnant with third child: Know what you should keep in mind during your third pregnancy

Model-actor Lisa Haydon recently took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. She shared an adorable video on her social media handle to ask her son, Zack to share the wonderful news with the world. In the video, she said, “So, I’ve actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff that’s been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven’t so far is – pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour.” Zack joined her and she asked him to announce that she is going to give birth to his “baby sister.” Haydon captioned the post, “#3 Coming this June.” Also Read - ‘Extremely essential’: Kareena Kapoor Khan on importance of yoga during pregnancy

The Queen actor, who is expected a girl child, also shared a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time today. Lisa is mother to two sons and recently celebrated her second son Leo’s first birthday.

Tips To Keep In Mind If You Are Planning A Third Baby

Are you planning a third baby too? When you have already given birth to two children, you might neglect some important measures that you took during your first two pregnancies. But you need to take care of yourself and your unborn child. Here are some tips for a healthy pregnancy that you need to keep in mind:

Take A Prenatal Vitamin

Prenatal vitamins are supplements that fulfil the daily requirement of vitamins and minerals of a pregnant woman. It can be troublesome to keep a track of so many things at once, especially if you have two other kids to look after. Consult your doctor to give you prenatal vitamins, do not rely on over-the-counter medication.

Exercise Regularly, But Don’t Overdo It

Most professionals recommend that exercises are good for pregnant women. While most exercises during pregnancy, as long as you exercise with caution, but avoid doing overdo it. Swimming, brisk walking, low-impact aerobics and indoor stationary cycling are some of the good options for a pregnant woman.

Track Your Weight Gain

The amount of weight you gain during pregnancy is essential for the health of your pregnancy and your baby.

Eat A Balanced Diet

For a healthy pregnancy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends eating a balanced diet high in whole grains, vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy and lean protein.

Limit Caffeine

Studies suggest that drinking one cup of coffee is not harmful but it is better to avoid caffeine when you’re pregnant. Caffeine is found in a variety of foods and beverages, including coffee, tea, chocolate, cocoa products, energy drinks and soft drinks.

Drink Plenty Of Fluids

Staying hydrated during your pregnancy is essential as it reduces swelling, alleviates the risk of urinary tract infections, risk of preterm birth, and decreases constipation. It is recommended to drink 8-12 glasses of water a day to keep yourself healthy.

Avoid Alcohol

Alcohol can cause problems for the developing baby, so there is never a good time to consume alcohol during pregnancy as per studies. According to the CDC, drinking alcohol in the first three months of pregnancy can lead to abnormal facial features in babies.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is a necessity for everyone, especially if you’re pregnant. In fact, pregnant women should sleep for a few more hours than usual. Yes, it can be difficult with two kids around, so try to squeeze in as much time as you can for a healthy pregnancy.