Lindsay Clancy trial puts postpartum psychosis under scrutiny: Could earlier detection prevent tragedy?

The Lindsay Clancy trial has renewed scrutiny of postpartum psychosis, raising questions about warning signs, early diagnosis, treatment access and whether earlier intervention could prevent tragedy.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

Lindsay Clancy.

Postpartum psychosis has been brought back into focus because of the current trial of Lindsay Clancy who is charged with killing her three children in 2023. Her defence has claimed she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and bipolar disorder at the time of the deaths. Still prosecutors have contended that the level of mental illness in her affected her responsibility.

What is postpartum psychosis?

Postpartum psychosis is a very uncommon psychiatric illness that can occur shortly after giving birth. This is a medical emergency that typically occurs in about 1 to 3 women for every 1,000 births within the first 14 days after giving birth.

Unlike the common "baby blues" postpartum psychosis can affect emotions that include hallucinations, delusions, deep confusion, paranoia, sudden mood changes, agitation, mania and complete disruption of sleep. One of the most significant concerns is that the person may not perceive they are feeling unwell.

Could early detection help?

The Clancy case has raised questions about how to detect signs of serious postpartum mental illness prior to a crisis. In a systematic review of cases of postpartum psychosis linked to infanticide, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) pointed out that missed opportunities were identified such as poor screening, challenges to accessing care and lack of standardised screening for women at risk. But it would be inappropriate to jump to conclusions from this one case that earlier detection would have saved the tragedy. Postpartum psychosis can occur very quickly and the outcome for each woman will be influenced by when and how she is assessed, treated and supported.

Families should not ignore these warning signs

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi states that family members sometimes notice changes before the person does. Some common symptoms include a sudden decrease or loss of sleep, overactive or unusual thoughts or behaviours, heightened energy or agitation, unusual perceptions or beliefs, hallucinations, rapid speech, confusion and suspiciousness.

"A lack of awareness among families and healthcare professionals adds to the difficulty of diagnosing postpartum psychosis in individuals," adds Dr. C S Mythreyi, Senior Consultant of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital. According to healthcare professionals women with a psychiatric history like bipolar disorder or schizophrenia are at a higher risk but women who do not have any previous psychiatric illness may also develop postpartum psychosis.

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Screening and immediate treatment

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) suggests screening for mental health issues during pregnancy and postpartum health management to emphasize the need for urgent treatment for postpartum psychosis. Treatment is usually emergent psychiatric evaluation and may require hospitalisation. The types of treatments that may be given vary from person to person including antipsychotic drugs, mood stabilizers and other psychiatric treatments. The UK National Health Service (NHS) suggests that specialist mother-infant relationships often allow treatment while supporting the mother and infant relationship.

While the Clancy trial is a legal matter what's being discussed in the medical community about mental health is an important public-health issue. Any changes in behaviour, heavy sleeping, confusion, delusions and need for urgent psychiatric assistance could be crucial. While it is impossible to prevent all tragedies with earlier recognition experts advise that timely assessment and treatment can help.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not diagnose, treat or assess any individual. Anyone experiencing concerning postpartum mental health symptoms should seek professional medical help.