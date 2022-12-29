Likelihood Of Obstetric Fistula Is Higher For Rural Women: Dr Shah

The Odds of Obstetric Fistula is Higher for Women Who Live in Rural Areas - Is it for real?

An obstetric fistula is a childbirth injury in which a hole develops between the vagina (Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF)) and the bladder or rectum (Rectovaginal Fistula (RVF)). It is the most frequent and devastating form of maternal morbidity. In addition, women with obstetric fistula often suffer from social isolation, depression, and decreased quality of life. It affects primarily poor rural women and teenage mothers living in remote areas where health services are scarce and there is limited access to professional healthcare services. As a result, the tissues of the vagina and rectum are damaged due to prolonged obstructed labor without access to medical care. The fistula forms when labor is allowed to progress for a duration lasting from several days to a week when the fetal (baby's) head exerts pressure on surrounding soft tissues, resulting in tissue damage. The dead tissue eventually dies, creating one or more holes that leak urine and faeces uncontrollably.

What Can Cause Obstetric Fistula?

Several social, cultural, and health factors contribute to the prevalence of obstetric fistula in developing or under-developing countries. These are:

Lack of emergency obstetric care Early pregnancy is associated with early child marriage Female genital mutilation Gender discrimination Poverty The limited decision-making power of women Illiteracy and low status of women Malnutrition and poor health services

Dr Tasneem Shah, Clinical Lead & Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield, shares other rare causes of Obstetric Fistula, including complications of unsafe abortion, surgical trauma, sexual abuse, and rape. However, due to privacy and shyness about sexual and reproductive matters, such diagnoses are seldom possible in surveys.

Women in Rural Areas Are at High Risk for Obstetric Fistula

This is generally because of limited access to obstetric emergency care in rural areas. In addition, the availability and access to medical facilities with trained staff and specialized surgical equipment needed for cesarean births are very limited in rural areas.

Preventing Obstetric Fistula

As it is rightly said, "Prevention is better than cure" to stop developing fistula. Spreading reproductive health awareness to all women will significantly reduce the risk of maternal morbidity and death. Since three-fourths of India's population lives in villages, there is a particular need for such awareness programs in rural areas.

Institutional delivery, skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric care, quick and safe cesarean sections for women who experience complications during delivery, raising women's literacy, understanding of marriage age, and childbearing planning - all these things can help reduce the likelihood of fistula.

In rural communities, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives can spread information about healthy habits that can help prevent fistula. Another way can be community-level awareness campaigns that can educate women about prevention methods such as good hygiene and care during pregnancy and labor. In addition, it's critical to increase public awareness about female children's nutritional needs to prevent malnutrition and improve the physical maturity of young mothers.

The availability and cost of transportation in rural areas and the availability of all-weather roads play a critical role in pregnant women's ability to access emergency obstetrical care. In addition, fistula is more likely to develop in women who experienced difficulties during delivery. Through prompt access to safe delivery, this can be avoided.

Fistulas can also be avoided by early detection and referral to emergency obstetric care facilities for cases of potential cephalo-pelvic disproportion (CPD) and malpresentation, where women are likely to experience prolonged/obstructed labor. Therefore, it is essential to map and consider the regional prevalence of fistula when creating regional plans to develop emergency obstetric care facilities.