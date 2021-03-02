Fertility or rather infertility is today a very common problem among the younger urban population. More and more couples are going in for infertility treatments. Many experts attribute this to modern lifestyle which is unhealthy and can cause lifelong health complications. Not being able to get pregnant is just one of the fall outs of bad lifestyle choices. Both men and women can fall prey to it and it is equally hazardous to both. Most couples who want to start a family should know that their lifestyle can have a major effect on conception. To ensure that they can realise