Ladies, Avoid Using These Skincare Ingredients During Pregnancy

Did you know that pregnant women should not use some skincare ingredients as they can be harmful to their skin? Here are some skincare ingredients that pregnant women should avoid.

Pregnancy is a tough period and women need to take care of several things for the well being of the baby. But the mother also needs pampering and self-care. Pregnancy sure is a magical experience, it's a beautiful journey for the parents. But it also brings along several health issues and skin problems for the women. And skincare during this time is also very essential, however, there are certain ingredients in the cosmetic and skincare products that must be avoided during pregnancy. Just like certain food and drinks that are off-limits during pregnancy, the same goes for skincare. So here's Dr Noopur Jain, founder and consultant dermatologist at Skinzest, to guide all the moms to be!

Skincare Ingredients To Avoid During Pregnancy

While everyone pays attention to what goes inside the body, very little care is taken about what you put on your body. Some of the ingredients in beauty products can have an impact on the development of the baby. So as parents it is important to be aware of the things that are best for the healthy growth of a baby.

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is a wonderful ingredient to include in your skincare especially if you have acne-prone skin, but not so much while pregnant. Getting acne during pregnancy is quite common among women, but make sure to be careful while choosing the creams to tackle acne. Salicylic acid has anti-inflammatory properties which can be dangerous for the baby. The ingredient is used in a wide range of products from serums to lotions, so make sure to be careful when you pick out your skincare during pregnancy.

Retinol

Some studies have shown that the use of retinol during pregnancy can have multiple effects on the developing embryo and fetus. While the amount of retinol on topical use is minimal to get absorbed on the body, it's better to not take risks.

Sunscreen

Not all sunscreens are bad for pregnant women. Certain chemical sunscreen that contains 6 per cent oxybenzone, which is used twice a day can absorb into the bloodstream. oxybenzone and avobenzone in sunscreen can also cause hormone disruptions.

Essential Oils

Everything natural cannot be automatically safe and when it comes to essential oils they are not safe to be used especially during the early stages of pregnancy as they can unfavourably affect the development stages of a baby. The concentrations and ingredients in every essential oil are different, so it is hard to generalize and keep all the oils off-limits but studies have linked its usage to health concerns, especially during the first trimester.

Hydroquinone

This ingredient is typically used as a brightening agent where it helps in the depigmentation of the skin. However, compared to other products hydroquinone absorbs into the skin more. Hence, it's safer to minimize exposure to it during pregnancy.

