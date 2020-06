As your due date gets nears, you may feel some crampiness and pain in your lower back and groin. © Shutterstock

Almost all pregnant women feel nervous about labour and delivery, whether it the first time or second. However, if you're a first-time mom, a lot of questions may be going in your mind now such as how labour will feel, how long it will take, how to know the signs, etc. There are no exact answers for these questions as every birth is different, and every pregnant woman may experience it differently. But there are some common signs that may signal that your labour is near and you're ready to meet your baby.

Labour, also called childbirth, is the process of your baby leaving the uterus (womb). It starts with contractions of the uterus (the muscles of your uterus get tight and then relax). Contractions help push your baby out of your uterus as well as open up the cervix – the opening to the uterus.

Usually, labour starts sometime between week 37 and week 42 of pregnancy. If it occurs before 37 weeks of pregnancy, it is considered premature, or preterm. But sometimes you may have "false" labour pains, also known as Braxton Hicks contractions, which may start to occur in your second trimester. These are irregular uterine contractions that are perfectly normal and may become more common in your third trimester of pregnancy. If you're closer to your due date, watch out for these signs of labour to get ready for your baby's birth:

Baby drops

If it’s your first pregnancy going full time, your baby may start to drop, or descend into your pelvis, a few weeks before labour begins. It may happen around two to four weeks before. When this happens, you may feel the urge to take frequent bathroom breaks as baby’s head is now pushing down on your bladder.

Frequent cramps and increased back pain

As your due date gets nears, you may feel some crampiness and pain in your lower back and groin. This is because your muscles and joints are stretching and shifting in preparation for birth.

Joints feel looser

Before the labour starts, you may notice that the joints feel a bit looser and more relaxed. This is a sigh that your pelvis is opening up to make way for your baby.

You have diarrhoea

Not just the muscles in your uterus, but also those in the rectum start relaxing in preparation for birth. This can lead to diarrhoea. It’s completely normal but keep yourself hydrated.

You lose your mucous plug

Mucous plug is the cork that seals off your uterus from the outside world. Days and hours before labour starts, it can come out in one large piece or lots of little ones. However, some women don’t lose it before delivery.

Your vaginal discharge changes colour

As labour gets closer, you may notice increased and/or thickened vaginal discharge that looks pinkish in colour. It is called bloody show and is a sign that your labour is imminent.

Contractions become stronger and more frequent

You will start feeling stronger, more frequent contractions. Unlike Braxton Hicks, real contractions won’t go away even if you change positions. It could feel like strong menstrual cramps, stomach upset or lower abdominal pressure. Pain could radiate down into the legs.

Your water breaks

It is one of the final signs of labour. However, it happens in only around 15 percent of births or fewer.