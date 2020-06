A normal pregnancy lasts for about 280 days or 40 weeks. Premature labour or preterm labour is when a pregnant woman goes into labour before the 37th week of pregnancy. As per estimates, preterm labour occurs in approximately 12 percent of pregnancies. Preterm labour can lead to a premature birth, which can put a child at risk of many health issues. While the cause of preterm labour isn’t always known, there are certain risk factors that can increase the likelihood of pregnant women going into labour early. These include multiple gestation, history of premature birth, problems with the uterus, certain medical conditions, etc. Pregnant women with diabetes and gestational diabetes (which occurs only during pregnancy) are at higher chances of having preterm labour and premature birth. Also Read - Acid reflux drug Lansoprazole may help prevent preterm birth: Are you at risk?

Diabetes and premature birth

If you're pregnant and have diabetes, it is also important to keep your blood glucose level in the target range during pregnancy. High blood glucose during pregnancy can make you go into labour too early and have premature birth. Pregnancy can also worsen certain long-term diabetes problems, such as eye problems and kidney disease. It can also lead to development of preeclampsia, high blood pressure during pregnancy that can cause serious or life-threatening problems for you and your baby. In order to have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies, you need to keep your diabetes under control. The ideal blood sugar level is 4.0 5.5 mmol/L when fasting (before meals), and less than 7.0 mmol/L 2 hours after a meal.

Some women may develop diabetes during pregnancy. This is called gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes, if it is controlled well, can also lead to premature birth as well as other complications. The risk of premature delivery is greater if gestational diabetes occurs before 24th week of pregnancy.

Some tips to control your blood sugar

Diet and exercise are the most important things when it comes to keeping your blood sugar under control. Experts recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise three times a week during pregnancy to prevent blood sugar spikes. Swimming, water aerobics, and walking are all great choices, but avoid high-impact activities that can put you at risk. In addition, pregnant women with diabetes should follow a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Your physician may recommend changes to your diet, follow his/her advice. Here are some other dos and don’ts women with diabetes should also follow for a healthy pregnancy: