It is estimated that between 15% and 20% of pregnant women experience significant anxiety in the antenatal period.

Are you feeling nervous as your labour comes closer? You’re not alone. Many women fear childbirth, and that includes not just first-time mums but also those who have given birth more than once. While some mothers may be worried about their baby’s well-being, others may be afraid of delivery pains or concerned about their body image. If you’re a working mum, you might be contemplating the responsibility of taking care of the baby. It’s normal for mums and dads to feel a little nervous around pregnancy and childbirth. However, this fear may sometimes lead to the development of mental illness, including anxiety. It is estimated that between 15% and 20% of pregnant women experience significant anxiety in the antenatal period and around 11% to 17% postpartum. Also Read - Pregnancy may make you susceptible to urinary tract infections: Avoid this condition naturally

Know more about Tokophobia or fear of childbirth

There are many factors that can trigger anxiety in expecting moms. These include – Also Read - Effective yoga asanas that can boost your fertility

Fear of being a first-time mum

Conception after IVF

Previous experience of labour-related trauma

Miscarriage

Postnatal depression

Lack of emotional support

Financial stress

Medical-care limitations

False information and misguidance

For some women, fear of childbirth can become a full-blown phobia, known as tokophobia in the medical world. Also Read - Pregnancy after a miscarriage: Tips to conceive easily

It is categorised into two main types – primary and secondary. Primary tokophobia is linked to labour-related trauma in childhood. For example, seeing graphic videos of labour when too young, or experiencing a sexual assault or abuse experienced as a child. On the other hand, secondary tokophobia is associated with PTSD following a traumatic birth experience.

There is another form of phobia of childbirth known as social tokophobia, though it is not recognised medically. This third form develops after hearing other people’s negative stories about pregnancy or breastfeeding, which can increase the fear of the unknown.

Common symptoms of tokophobia include avoidance of pregnancy, wanting for C-section without any medical reason for doing so, having an aversion to giving birth in a hospital.

Here’s how to reduce your anxiety about childbirth

You may have been advised by your doctor to avoid putting unhealthy food in your body when you are pregnant. It is also equally important to keep your mind safe from negative thoughts.

If you are already feeling anxious about childbirth, avoid reading or listening to other people’s negative labour stories online. Sometimes such stories can be over-dramatised, which can aggravate your fear. Each delivery is unique – what happens to them may not necessarily occur to you. So, instead of talking to some strangers on social media for information on childbirth, consult a professional who can give you advice based on their experience of supporting hundreds of women through childbirth.

Due to anxiety, many mothers may want to have a C-section thinking it will be safer and easier than a normal delivery. But remember natural delivery is superior to C-section unless medically indicated. If pain is what you fear most, experts say you may consider having an epidural or a water delivery.

Mothers should nourish their minds with great birth stories. Find support in case you feel fearful about birth, and research and educate yourself on the subject.