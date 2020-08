COVID-19 lockdown, it seems, may have one more positive effect, apart from bringing down environmental pollution. According to media reports, neonatal intensive care units in hospitals across several countries have witnessed a rather pleasantly surprising trend during the lockdown phase: Premature births have dropped significantly during this time. A delivery is defined as premature when it occurs before the start of the 37th week of pregnancy. It is not considered to be a full-term pregnancy which lasts for 40 weeks. Also Read - Gym goers beware: Aggressive post-lockdown exercises can cause kidney failure

Initially, doctors from Ireland and Denmark shared their observations about this sudden depletion in the rate of premature delivery during COVID-19 lockdown. While Denmark witnessed a 90 per cent drop in the rate of premature deliveries during its lockdown phase, the University Maternity Hospital Limerick in Ireland observed that the number of preemies with low birth weight decreased by 73 percent between January to April when compared to the corresponding period of the previous two decades. A similar phenomenon has been observed in parts of Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands as well. The study which published these findings is yet to be peer-reviewed and has been posted only on preprint servers, meaning, that these are only preliminary reports which shouldn't be the guiding principles behind any clinical decision or practice.

COVID-19 lockdown and decreased premature births: What’s the link?

Doctors haven't yet been able to figure out how lockdown influenced the drop in premature deliveries. However, they speculate that certain factor specific to this phase may be the contributing factors. Here is a summary of what experts are guessing:

Being locked up at home, pregnant women have been able to safeguard themselves from a few viral infections which are known to increase the risk of premature birth.

It has also been found that lockdown has significantly reduced the levels of air pollution, another major culprit behind premature delivery.

Though lockdown may have increased stress and other mental health challenges for many, for some, it has come as a boon, ensuring more rest and family support. The period of house arrest has also reduced their work and commuting stress. This may also have been one of the reasons behind low premature births during lockdown, suggest experts.

Though more research is required to reach a conclusive opinion, these findings can work as potential hints for doctors and would-be parents in helping them understand the culprits behind premature delivery in a much better way and preventing them too.

Ways to prevent premature labour

There are many factors that can increase a woman’s risk of experiencing premature labour and therefore, giving birth to a pre-term baby. Make sure you follow these healthy habits during your gestational period and reduce your risk of premature delivery: