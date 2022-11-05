Labor Support: Understand Its Role And Effect By Lactation Consultant

All about labor support by Dr Deepika M Pahwa.

Pregnancy is such a wonderful experience. Along with having a baby, a woman thinks about labor, the birthing process, or the mere thought of having labor pain scares a woman deep inside. There are so many questions and anxiety in her mind, and she looks for support or handhold in this journey of the birthing process. A mother needs continuous social, emotional and physical help during labor from a caregiver trained in labor support. As per Lamaze birthing six care practices third practice says to bring your loved one for labor support. A woman who gets support in labor tends to deliver spontaneously with a reduced chance of c-section, forceps, or vacuum deliveries. Dr Deepika M Pahwa, Lactation consultant (IBCLC) and Women's Health Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Gurgaon shares everything about labor support.

Who Can Be Your Labor Support?

Husband, Mother, sister, close friend, or professionally trained labor support or doula. A person you can trust blindfolded or the person who can be your mentor or you listen to her without any doubt in your mind. In labor, the Mother reaches a stage of hallucination where she does not know what is happening in the surroundings and needs support, a mentor, or labor support. Suppose a family member or a friend is labor support for a woman in labor. In that case, that person needs to attend birthing classes or antenatal sessions with the woman during the last trimester of pregnancy.

Role Of Labor Support

Caring and supportive care by a loved one positively affects women in labor. The more Women feel supported, the more relaxed, comfortable and happy hormones will release, which play a significant role in the labor progress. Overall experience is to reduce stress and divert focus from labor pain.

Labor support includes emotional support, i.e., continuous presence, reassurance and praise. In addition, a labor support person helps the woman to attain a comfortable posture, helps to opt for coping techniques for labor pain, comfort measures, encourages mobility, different breathing techniques, massage (comforting touch, warm baths and showers), and makes sure the woman is having enough fluids and helps the woman to pass her wish to other people in the labor room. For example, if a Woman in labor wishes to lie down, shower, or opt for some easy birthing position, she will inform her labor support. Synchrony between the two is terrific, which leads to a positive and easy birthing process.

Effect Of Labor Support

As research done by JOGN nursing; the journal of obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal nursing outcomes of labor support assisted labor is lower rates of analgesia and anaesthesia use, lower operative birth rates, shorter labors, fewer new-borns with 5-minute Apgar scores less than 7, increased maternal satisfaction with the birthing process, and much more.

As per Lamaze, There are several benefits of continuous support throughout labor, like the risk of caesarean decreased by 28%, epidural use decreased by 8%, Pitocin for induction reduced by 31%, and the likelihood of normal vaginal discharge birth increased by 12%.

In labor, Mother needs expert care, but Mother also needs comfort, encouragement, information, and physical and emotional support. Many women expect all this support from their nurse, but many demands are placed on the nurse, and it's not always realistic.

Although a nurse cannot provide contraction-to-contraction support, a partner or labor support by your side can always provide constant help. Overall, Mother feels supported and has a substantial positive impact on her birthing experience, which she will remember lifelong.

In addition, communication and encouragement from a labor support person throughout the antenatal period boost the Mother's confidence, prepare her mentally for the overall process and creates positive outcomes and ability in herself for her pregnancy.

