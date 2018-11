Good nutrition is necessary during pregnancy to keep you and your developing baby healthy. The need for certain nutrients such as energy, Protein, Iron, Iodine, Calcium and Folate increases during this period. It is recommended to have a balanced diet, including five basic food groups such as cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, milk and its products and fats that provide the body with essential vitamins and minerals. Babies born with a healthy weight have a lower risk of health problems at birth and later in life. During winters, you should take special care as winters are associated with flu-like infections, common colds, chills, etc. Pregnancy care during winter should ideally comprise measures to elevate immunity levels by consuming the right kind of food in the right quantity. Dr Bandita Sinha, Gynaecologist, Hiranandani Hospital and Niyati Likhite, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, tell what pregnant women should eat.

Foods to eat during winter: