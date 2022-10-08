Know Everything About Movements During Labor By Physiotherapist

Physiotherapist Shalini Nair shares that we focus on different pain coping strategies during labor while taking childbirth education classes and exercise sessions.

Labor or childbirth is a pivotal event in a woman's life. It is one such event that she will remember for life long. Labor can be broadly classified into four stages, and the first stage is about the effacement (shortening) and dilatation (opening) of the mouth of the uterus. This is when the mother will primarily feel abdominal cramping or back pain; descent and birth of the infant is the dual-stage, delivery of the placenta is the third stage, and recovery of mother and infant is the fourth stage of labor. Shalini Nair, Executive Physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Old Airport Road, shares that as OBG Physiotherapists, we focus on different pain coping strategies during labor while taking childbirth education classes and exercise sessions. One of the essential techniques is 'movement during Labor' because movement during labor is often the key to vaginal birth.

Movement During Labor

Movement during labor changes positions like walking, stair climbing, forward bending, kneeling, squatting, and slow dancing. It also includes using different equipment like a birthing ball, peanut ball and birthing rope. For example, a laboring woman would never want to stand still or lie down on the bed, and there would be some intuitive movement in the body, like moving backwards or side to side. These movements should be encouraged in labor so that the process becomes smoother and the laboring women will feel less pain. Also, it increases the space in the pelvis and facilitates the baby's descent, thereby shortening the labor duration.

All these movements are research-based and have no adverse effects on the mother and baby if done under supervision.

How Does It Work?

We should first understand the different parts of the pelvis. The pelvis is divided into an inlet, mid-pelvis and outlet. Baby must cross through all these parts during labor to come out. If the baby is above the inlet, we can do more knee-widening movements or place the peanut ball between the knees, which will help open the pelvis, and the baby can descend. Similarly, when the baby has to come to the outlet of the pelvis, more ankle widening can be encouraged by placing the peanut ball between the ankle and bringing the knee closer together.

Movement During Labor And Speedy Delivery

Movement during labor speeds up the delivery and makes the women feel comfortable, providing mental relaxation, which is the key for the labor process to go smoothly and for hormones to work accordingly. The contraction of the uterus during labor happens under the influence of a hormone called 'Oxytocin' which is nothing but a love hormone, so if a loved person provides continuous labor support, the hormonal flow can happen more smoothly. An Obg physiotherapist, doula, midwife or birthing partner can provide continuous labor support. In addition, the support person can encourage the mother to move during labor. This is how a partner can involve themselves in the birthing process and actively participate during labor, helping their loved one during the most crucial period of their life.

Hence it is imperative to learn about all of these during pregnancy.

Conclusion

Regular exercises during pregnancy under the supervision of an Obg physiotherapist will be helpful during the movement used in labor. In addition, a customized exercise program including upper body stretches, lower body stretches, pelvic floor strengthening and relaxation exercises, hip opening exercises, as well a labor pain coping strategy class will have a positive impact on the pregnancy and help in movement during labor and allow the expecting couple to be prepared for the childbirth process.

You may like to read