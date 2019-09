Everyone knows the signs of pregnancy. You feel tired all the time, experience morning sickness, your breasts hurt and you have usual food cravings. Bu these are just a few common signs of pregnancy. Your body comes up with many strange and innovative ways to let you know that you are pregnant and you need to take care. These unusual symptoms of pregnancy are not a cause for major worry. No single person is alike and, therefore, symptoms for various conditions may also differ from person to person. What you experience may not be what the woman next to you goes through.

Here we will tell you about a few unusual symptoms of pregnancy that you may experience. So, read on. We can assure you that some of these signs will blow your mind for sure.

Stabbing pelvic pain

Sometimes, you may feel a stabbing pain in your pelvis region. It can be so intense that you may have trouble standing straight. This usually happens when you are nearing the end of your pregnancy. It is due to the pressure of the baby descending into the birth canal. Don’t get alarmed and contact your doctor immediately.

Problems of incontinence

This is a common problem faced by pregnant women. Sometimes, you may have trouble holding your urine while laughing and even walking. This is because the presence of a baby in your womb puts pressure on your bladder. This is perfectly normal and nothing to be worried about. But, you can do pelvic floor or Kegel exercises to strengthen your affected muscles. It will help.

Vaginal discharges

Some women may experience an abnormal quantity of vaginal discharge right at the beginning and again towards the end of their pregnancy. This is due to changes in hormones in your body. When you get pregnant there is major hormonal disruptions in your body. Your cervix as well as your vaginal wall become. This discharge is your body’s want of preventing infections.

Flatulence

This is one of the most embarrassing and unusual symptoms of pregnancy. This happens because when you are pregnant, your body secretes the hormones relaxin and progesterone. This former hormone relaxes the ligaments and abdominal muscles. The hormone progesterone relaxes the muscles of your intestine. It slows down your digestion and this causes flatulence, burping and bloating. Undertake some light physical activity like walking to get relief.

Insomnia

Another unusual symptom of pregnancy is insomnia. You may find yourself staring at the ceiling of your bedroom till the early hours of the morning. This can take a toll on your health. This is again due to hormonal changes and you will get back to normal after delivery. But in the meantime, try some relaxation exercises and deep breathing. A warm bath before bedtime will relax you and help you sleep better. Meditation will also help.

Itches and rashes

Severe itching and rashes are uncomfortable and unusual symptoms of pregnancy. This condition is called pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy. It causes severe itching that can lead to ugly rashes. Sometimes, it may cause pain for some time even after delivery. But this condition will go away eventually. Consult your doctor. He may recommend some topical ointment. You can also apply baking soda and coconut oil to the affected area. This may offer temporary relief.