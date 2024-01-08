Key Nutrient-Packed Food Choices You Must Make For Healthy Pregnancy

Opting for nutrient-rich foods can make a significant difference in the growth and development of the little one. The following six must-have foods during pregnancy are game-changers.

Pregnancy demands some dietary tweaks for the sake of your own health, as well as the health of your baby. According to Vyuhitha Motupalli, executive nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Electronic City Unit, Bengaluru, optimal nutrition is key, and the foods consumed during this phase play a pivotal role in providing essential nutrients that contribute to healthy pregnancy outcomes. "Studies have shown improper maternal nutrition -- a diet lacking in key nutrients due to lack of awareness and access to adequate nutrition -- affects the overall growth and development of the baby," she says.

The expert adds that opting for nutrient-rich foods can make a "significant difference in the growth and development of the little one". She lists the following six must-have foods during pregnancy; take a look.

Greens: Spinach, kale, fenugreek (methi), lettuce, amaranth, cabbage, and broccoli are exceptional sources of folic acid, essential for preventing birth defects. These greens are also rich in iron, crucial for preventing fetal growth issues, meeting the fetus's oxygen demands, and avoiding anemia. They contain calcium, promoting fetal bone and skeletal development. Additionally, these greens have abundant fibre, which supports digestion, prevents constipation. Lean proteins: Daily inclusion of lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, paneer, tofu, lentils, pulses, beans, soy, legumes and nuts, along with seeds helps to meet the additional protein needs for optimal fetal growth and development during pregnancy. Whole grains: Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, red rice, broken wheat, millets, and whole wheat/multigrain bread offer complex carbs and fibre. Their high-fibre content imparts a feeling of satiety, avoiding constipation, ensuring sustained energy and stabilising blood sugar levels, thereby supporting a healthy pregnancy by preventing gestational diabetes (GDM). Dairy products: Milk and its derivatives -- buttermilk, curds, paneer, and plain yogurt (with no added sugar) -- are calcium-rich, vital for baby's bone development and meeting heightened calcium requirements during pregnancy. Opt for low-fat or toned options for essential nutrients without excess calories. Dairy products are good protein sources. Omega 3 FFA: Walnuts, chia seeds and avocado provide valuable protein for fetal growth and development. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids (FFA), pivotal for fetal brain and retina development. Chia seeds' dietary fibre content aids in preventing constipation by acting as a natural laxative. Citrus fruits: Oranges, grapefruits, berries, kiwis, guava and lemons are rich in vitamin C, which aids in the absorption of iron and boosts the immune system by preventing UTI, which is common in pregnancy.

