Kerala Transgender Man Gets Pregnant, Couple To Welcome Their Baby Next Month

Congratulations! Sahad and Ziya Paval for your pregnancy. Read on to know how this transgender couple got pregnant.

It was in the year 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, when Sahad (23) and Ziya Paval (21), a transgender couple from Kozhikode started their gender transition process. The transgender couple is now gearing up to embrace parenthood after Sahad halted his transition process to get pregnant. According to the reports, the transgender couple has undergone hormone therapy as part of their transitioning process. Speaking to the media about their complete transition experience, Ziya said, "When we started to live together three years ago, we thought our life should be different from other transgenders. Most transgender couples are boycotted by society as well as their respective families. We wanted a baby so that there is a person even after our days in this world are over."

Yes, A Transgender Can Also Get Pregnant

The trans couple has stated that the delivery will take place at a state-run Medical College and Hospital in Kozhikode. Talking about the breastfeeding process, the couple shared that they will depend totally on the breast milk bank attached to the hospital.

They revealed that Sahad is eight months pregnant now, and plans to continue the gender transition process after delivery. "Sahad is set to deliver their child next month," Ziya told the media.