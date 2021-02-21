Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. Taking to Instagram designer Manish Malhotra wrote: Congratulations Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.” Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that the couple has welcomed a baby boy. The actress whose due date was said to be on February 15 had to wait a bit for her baby to be born. The new member of the family decided to take a little extra time to come to this world. But now with the arrival of a baby boy the parents are said to be ecstatic.