Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, designer Manish Malhotra wrote: “Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.” Kareena’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, revealed that the couple has welcomed a baby boy. Also Read - Beware! Light pollution could increase preterm birth, says study

The actress whose due date was said to be on February 15 had to wait a bit for her baby to be born. The new member of the family decided to take a little extra time to come to this world. But now, with the arrival of a baby boy, the parents are said to be ecstatic. With congratulations and good wishes pouring in from all sides, mother and baby are said to be in fine health. Also Read - Thyroid during pregnancy: Expert decodes everything you need to know about the condition

POST-DELIVERY RECOVERY IS IMPORTANT FOR NEW MOMS

Pregnancy is not easy and neither is delivering a baby. This is true for first-time mothers as well as second or third-time mothers. You need to take extra care of your body to recover fast. The first six weeks after childbirth is crucial. The arrival of a baby is cause for celebrations but this is also a time for healing and adjustment for mothers. You have to use this time to bond with your baby and also take care of yourself. Sleepless nights, constant crying, and a sense of disorientation are common after delivery. But give yourself some time and you will soon fall into a routine. Some amount of frustration is common and normal. But keeps a few things in mind and enjoy your motherhood. You deserve it. Also Read - Dos and Don'ts of prenatal yoga to keep in mind for a safe pregnancy

Rest, rest and rest some more

You need to rest. Get as much sleep as you can. It will speed up the healing process. You will notice your fatigue disappearing and you will feel like your old self sooner. One tip from us is to try and sleep when your baby sleeps. This way you will be able to get the rest that you require and deserve. And you also will not have to compromise on the time you spend bonding with your baby.

Ask your family to pitch in

This is not the time to do everything yourself. Ask for help from your family and friends. Even a little help can go a long way in helping you heal faster. This is especially true for errands outside the home. You can use the time to rest and recover if your family and friends pitch in to help.

Take care of your diet

Nutrition plays an important role in your recovery process. You need to eat balanced and nutritious meals. Include a lot of whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and protein. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Avoid caffeine and junk food.

Do some moderate exercise

But before you start, consult your doctor. But exercise, we do not mean that you have to go to the gym and indulge in strenuous workouts. Start small. Go for a walk and do some stretches. Stop if you feel any discomfort. Listen to your body. It will tell you how much is enough. Regular exercise after delivery can help you regain your energy faster.