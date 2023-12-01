Just Like Egg Freezing, Should Men Be Freezing Their Sperms?

Unlike women whose fertility declines with age, men continue to make sperms well into their 70s! (Photo: Freepik)

The older a man is, the lower will be the quality of his sperm. Additionally, if you are an older father, you might have children with a higher risk of diabetes and autism spectrum disorders, warned a doctor.

In today's day and age, when many couples postpone pregnancy until they are financially, emotionally and mentally ready to become parents, procedures like egg freezing become super helpful. Also known as oocyte cryopreservation in medical terms, egg freezing is a fertility preservation technique in which eggs are extracted from the ovaries of a woman and frozen to be used in the future to achieve pregnancy using Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures. Is there a similar process for males? Is it possible for them to freeze their sperm, too?

Explaining the prospect of sperm preservation/freezing, Dr Tanaya -- who is popular as 'Dr Cuterus' on Instagram -- explained that men produce sperms all the time. "In fact, on average, men make 1,500 sperm per second. Another important and interesting fact to note here is that since men keep making sperm all the time, the impact of age on their fertility is not as dramatic," she said in a video.

What does it mean?

The doctor added that if you are a woman in your mid-30s, this is the time to plan your fertility. "This is when you need to be quick and plan your family, because as you grow older, especially after your 30s and mid-30s, your fertility dramatically declines. It is not the same for men and they make fresh sperm well into their old age."

She went on to say that the older a man is, the lower will be the quality of his sperm. "If you are an older father, you might have children with a higher risk of diabetes and autism spectrum disorders," the doctor warned.

The expert did, however, state that some people can benefit from freezing their sperm, such as people undergoing cancer treatment or chemotherapy, which can damage the sperm; people undergoing gender reassignment surgery; people who are going to have a vasectomy.