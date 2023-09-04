Jasprit Bumrah Welcomes First Child With Wife Sanjana Ganeshan, Likely To Miss Nepal Game At Asia Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah Welcomes First Child With Wife Sanjana Ganeshan, Likely To Miss Nepal Game At Asia Cup 2023

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine..." Jasprit Bumrah shared his new baby boy Angad's picture.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their first child together on Monday. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a picture of their baby boy and also revealed the name of their child as Angad. They captioned the post: "Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana."

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can't wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023

Bumrah and Ganesan got married in Goa in March 2021.

TRENDING NOW

According to the reports, Bumrah is flying back to Mumbai to be with his wife and new baby for some time. He will miss India's match against Nepal on Monday but is expected to rejoin the team before the Super 4s stage of the tournament later this week.

RECOMMENDED STORIES