IVF Treatment May Up Risk Of Postpartum Depression In Pregnant Mothers: Experts

These negative feelings may lead to varying degrees of depression, anxiety, distress, and low quality of life.

IVF treatment is one of the best treatments for couples who have difficulties conceiving. Experts say that though the treatment is safe, it can increase postpartum depression risk.

For couples who want children, pregnancy can be one of life's most thrilling chapters. However, not every couple gets to realise the dream come true of having a child. It can be challenging for some to conceive. That's where assisted reproductive technology or fertility procedures that use both eggs and embryos, come in for some would-be parents. For example, in vitro fertilization (IVF) is becoming a more prevalent method of childbirth. IVF is believed to be one of the most sought after treatments for couples facing pregnancy complications.

However, almost all procedures come with certain complications like postpartum depression. While this condition is common in pregnant women, those who have undergone IVF are at a higher risk.

Does IVF Increase Postpartum Depression Risk?

Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, Senior Neuropsychiatrist, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad explains, Most mothers experience postpartum baby blues after childbirth, including crying spells, mood swings, and difficulty sleeping, which may last for a few days to 2 weeks. However, some women develop the more severe and longer-lasting form of depression known as postpartum depression, which includes poor bonding with the baby, depressed mood, worthlessness, anger, thoughts of suicide, or harming the baby. Risk factors include similar episodes in the past, history of depression or family history, and adequate social support."

Dr Arunima Haldar, Consultant - IVF & Reproductive Medicine, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, and Whitefield explains, "According to a prospective comparative study conducted in South India, mode of conception was not associated with an increase in postpartum depression among women who underwent infertility treatment. As per a recent WHO survey, 22 % of mothers undergo postpartum depression and need medical intervention. About 1 out of 10 mothers develop severe and long-lasting depression after delivery."

"In mothers who underwent IVF, the depression is mainly because of the stress they had on conceiving and having a baby, precious pregnancy delivery through caesarean, lack of sleep, family support, lack of knowledge to handle the newborn, erratic bleeding, and adapting to the new cycle of life," Dr Halder explains the common reasons why postpartum depression may occur.

Don't Confuse Postpartum Depression With Baby Blues

Dr Gautami adds, "There is a growing concern that IVF mothers may particularly have a higher risk of postpartum depression in recent times though results are still inconclusive. Infertility and fertility treatments have been linked to psychological problems such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and feelings of inadequacy due to the toll it takes on the women. These pre-existing conditions may persist throughout pregnancy and postpartum, along with additional complications such as a baby in NICU, premature birth, or multiple births often seen in IVF mothers."

Postpartum Depression Can Be Treated

"Postpartum depression is not a mental illness as it does not last for more than two weeks. If depression is severe and lasts for a longer time, it can be treated through antidepressant medications, psychotherapy, and being in a positive environment that enhances their psychological wellbeing," says Dr Arunima Haldar.