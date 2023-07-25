IVF Pregnancy vs. Natural Pregnancy: Is IVF Pregnancy Different From Normal Pregnancy?

The truth is that in IVF, just the fertilisation takes place outside the body, but the pregnancy still occurs once the foetus is implanted in the womb.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. In IVF, mature eggs are removed from ovaries and fertilised in a laboratory with sperm. The fertilised egg (or eggs) is/are then transported to a uterus. IVF cycles are completed in roughly three weeks. When these processes are divided into separate steps, the process can sometimes take longer. On World IVF Day, we take a close look at the differences between natural pregnancy and IVF pregnancy.

All About In Vitro Fertilization

Are you planning to get IVF done? You may have a curiosity about what to anticipate from an IVF pregnancy after the doctor confirms that the procedure has been completed successfully. In this article, we will understand what actually happens in the IVF method of pregnancy, and how it is different from the traditional pregnancy procedure.

Is IVF pregnancy different from normal pregnancy? With the help of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), getting pregnant might seem very different from "natural" conception, and some women worry that this difference will last throughout the pregnancy.

The answer is typically no since, after the first few weeks, an IVF pregnancy is identical to a "regular" pregnancy in every way, at least insofar as any two pregnancies can be contrasted. Regardless of how the kid is conceived, every woman and every pregnancy is different. In light of this, let's explore what happens during an "average" IVF pregnancy and what difference it has from a 'natural pregnancy'.

IVF Pregnancy vs. Natural Pregnancy: Understanding The Difference

The level of consciousness is the main distinction between an IVF pregnancy and a "regular" pregnancy in the first few days and weeks following embryo transfer. The majority of women who conceive on their own don't become aware of their pregnancy until a month or more into it. That awareness starts for an IVF patient as soon as the embryo is transferred. Practically speaking, this can imply that you might be experiencing more worry and sensitivity to the early signs of pregnancy than the majority of women do.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Swati Mishra, Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF Centre, Kolkata said, "IVF is an assisted reproductive technology that involves combining eggs and sperm in the lab. The fertilized embryos are then transferred back into the woman's uterus, where they may implant and result in pregnancy. IVF is usually recommended for couples with fertility issues or individuals who are unable to conceive naturally. It allows for greater control over the fertilization process and offers higher chances of pregnancy for those struggling with infertility."

While both types of pregnancies can result in a healthy baby, there are certain differences. IVF pregnancies may lead to multiple pregnancies (for example twins) due to the possibility of transferring multiple embryos. Additionally, hormonal medications are needed during IVF Pregnancy. Natural pregnancies, on the other hand, do not involve the use of fertility treatments or hormonal medications. In a natural pregnancy, sperm placed in the vagina fertilise the egg. The fertilised egg divides and develops into an embryo in the fallopian tube, which subsequently returns to the uterus to be implanted.

"It's important to note that every pregnancy is unique, and the specific experiences and outcomes can vary widely for individuals irrespective of being an IVF or Natural pregnancy." Dr Mishra said.

Bottom Line

IVF success rates are affected by a variety of variables, including your age and the underlying reason for your infertility. IVF can also be costly, intrusive, and time-consuming. IVF can lead to multiple pregnancies (pregnancies with numerous foetuses) if more than one embryo is implanted into the uterus.

Your doctor can explain how IVF works, the potential risks and whether this method of treating infertility is right for you.

