IVF Pregnancies Can Lead To Premature Deliveries: Here's Everything To Know

A premature baby is born before the completion of 37 weeks gestation. By virtue of being preterm, their organs are not developed. (Photo: Freepik)

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) pregnancies are common in cases wherein there is primary and secondary infertility, and delayed pregnancy. IVF pregnancies, however, can lead to premature deliveries, says Dr Nitu Mundhra, consultant neonatologist, paediatrician and lactation expert, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. According to the doctor, if there is a spontaneous twin pregnancy, the average gestation of delivery is 35.5 leading to a late preterm birth. "IVF has an additional risk factor of babies being premature. There are many babies who are born as early as 24/25 [weeks] in IVF cases," she says.

Who is a premature baby?

The doctor explains a premature baby is born before the completion of 37 weeks gestation. By virtue of being preterm, their organs are not developed. More the preterm, more the chances of complications related to prematurity and longer NICU stay, she warns, adding that the development that happens in the latter part of pregnancy is important for the growth and maturity of all the organs.

Challenges faced by preemies

According to Dr Mundhra, one of the common problems is respiratory issues. "Their underdeveloped lungs often struggle to function effectively, leading to breathing difficulties, collapsed lungs, and the need for specialised medical interventions such as oxygen therapy surfactant or mechanical ventilation. These babies also tend to encounter issues such as having holes in the heart. They face nutritional challenges due to the lack of gastrointestinal system."

Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)

Maturation is often started on TPN to provide essential nutrients to these babies as they are unable to tolerate full milk or absorb nutrients through their digestive system. "TPN means delivering a balanced mixture of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals directly into the bloodstream through a catheter placed in a large vein," explains the doctor.

She, however, adds that since kidneys are premature, one has to be careful so that kidney functions are not affected while giving medication. "The liver of a premature baby is also compromised and around 80 per cent of preterm babies can have jaundice. Acute problems are seen in premature babies during the first 14 days, and other problems crop up during 2-3 weeks, such as bone and eye problems called retinopathy of prematurity, nutrition, feed intolerance, failure to thrive, low bone density."

NICU care

Dr Mundhra says that in NICU, extreme preterm babies are kept under incubators to provide warmth and humidity. "Attempts are made to replicate or stimulate the environment of the womb. The babies are kept in an incubator to avoid excessive weight loss, maintain the temperature, and even the hydration of the skin. We also check for excessive light and sound that can disturb the baby," she states.

The NICU stay of preterm babies is around 6-12 weeks, and they require follow-up for a long time to ensure proper growth and development.