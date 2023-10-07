IVF Diet: Foods To Eat And Avoid During The Fertility Treatment

Make sure your diet is full of a variety of colorful fruits and veggies.

A healthy diet is essential to prepare the body for IVF treatment and to increase success rates.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) has transformed the realm of reproductive medicine by offering millions of infertile couples hope and opportunity. According to NCBI, infertility impacts approximately 15% of couples worldwide, or 48.5 million couples. While the medical procedures involved in IVF are necessary, it is equally critical to understand how diet and nutrition affect the treatment's outcome. A balanced diet can boost fertility and increase the chances of a successful IVF treatment.

What are the foods to include and avoid in an IVF diet to prepare the body to maximize the chances of getting pregnant? Get to know from Dr Vandana Ramanathan, Consultant Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bangalore.

Foods to include during fertility treatment

Fruits and Vegetables: Make sure your diet is full of a variety of colorful fruits and veggies. These nutrient-dense meals are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that promote reproductive health. Due to their high vitamin content, berries, oranges, leafy greens, and sweet potatoes are particularly advantageous.

Healthy Fats: Adding healthy fats to your diet, such as those in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil, will improve your overall health. These fats support the generation of hormones and enhance the body's absorption of vital nutrients like vitamins D and E, which are needed for fertility.

Protein-Rich Foods: Your meals should contain lean sources of protein, such as fish, chicken, lentils, and tofu. Proteins, the building blocks of life, are essential for the formation of eggs and sperm.

Whole Grains: Choose whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats in favor of processed grains. Fibre, which maintains hormonal balance and helps control blood sugar levels, is abundant in whole grains.

Dairy or Dairy Alternatives: Select low-fat dairy products or dairy substitutes, such as almond or soy milk, as a high full-fat intake of dairy may have a negative impact on fertility.

Foods to avoid during fertility treatment

Trans Fat: Avoid trans fats, which are present in processed and fried foods. They may impair fertility by causing inflammation and insulin resistance.

Excessive Caffeine: A reasonable amount of caffeine is typically regarded as safe, but an excessive amount can lower fertility and raise the chance of miscarriage.

High-Mercury Fish: Fish high in mercury should be consumed in moderation, since it can damage fetal and reproductive development. Examples of such fish are swordfish and king mackerel.

Alcohol and Smoking: Cause damage to the quality of both sperm & egg, and have a negative effect on fertility. They are also harmful to the growing fetus. Thus, it's best to stay away from them entirely.

Optimizing IVF with a wholesome diet

For the body to be ready for IVF and to increase success rates, a healthy diet is essential. As a result, you can improve your fertility and foster an environment that is good for conception and pregnancy by consuming nutrient-dense foods, staying hydrated, and avoiding dangerous drugs. To create a nutrition plan customized to your unique needs, don't forget to get in touch with your doctor or a licensed nutritionist. A proactive move towards realizing your parental goals is beginning the IVF procedure when your body is healthy.

