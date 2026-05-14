IVF and genetic screening could transform a family’s medical future before birth, experts explain

Advances in IVF and genetic screening are helping families identify inherited health risks before pregnancy, offering new possibilities for informed reproductive decisions and improved long term medical outcomes for future generations.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 14, 2026 5:50 PM IST

IVF and genetic screening. (Image: AI Generated)

For many years healthcare has responded to some kind of inherited diseases only after the child is born, symptoms start appearing, medical diagnosis begins and people enter years of medical treatment and emotional stress as well. However modernisations with IVF and genetic level of screening in reproductive medicine are also beginning to change that particular timeline where inherited disorders can be identified even before the pregnancy begins. Healthcare professionals note that this is where preventive medicines become quite transformative not only preventing the progression of disease but also helping to reduce the risk of passing the inherited conditions to the upcoming generation.

Silent burden families carry

Congenital and inherited disorders are much more common than people even realise. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) around 240,000 newborns die across the globe within the first 28 days of life annually due to a congenital defect while many more live with disabilities. According to Dr. Geetika Jassal, Medical Spokesperson of Cryoviva Life Sciences told TheHealthsite.Com that in some countries like India inherited blood disorders such as thalassemia continue to remain as the major health concern with thousands of affected children born every year. She explains that these findings are not just statistics but they often mean continuous visits to hospitals, lifelong blood transfusions and financial stress which sometimes are situations that could have been anticipated through the timely genetic screening.

About IVF and PGT

In vitro fertilization (IVF) when integrated with Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) generally allows embryos to be screened for some specific genetic conditions before they are transferred into the uterus. PGT mainly includes specialised genetic analyses that help to identify the embryos impacted by certain inherited disorders or chromosome abnormalities.

Dr. Jassal believes that for couples who are carriers of conditions like thalassemia or chromosomal abnormalities IVF and genetic testing can help clinicians to easily identify embryos that are unaffected by the known inherited disorders. She said, "This kind of approach not only supports informed reproductive planning but also reduces the likelihood of transmitting some serious inherited disorders to future generations."

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Why this matters

This conversation becomes particularly significant and relevant because ovarian cancer in some families can have a strong hereditary link as well. Individuals with a strong family history of ovarian or breast cancer can sometimes inherit mutations in genes carrying a lifetime risk of ovarian and breast cancers. Genetic screening is not about creating the perfect babies but it is also about helping families to make a informed choices and protect future generations through science, ethics and responsible medical care.

A study published by the National Institute of Health (NIH) titled 'Preimplantation Genetic Testing: Indications and Controversies' also notes that PGT has helped many individuals prevent childbirth with severe genetic disorders while determining selective abortion associated with post-gravid antenatal screening techniques. It concludes, "Further work is needed to determine if preimplantation genetic screening for aneuploidy is an effective way to improve the chances of increasing the chances of having a child after IVF but it is not unexpected that this will be the case in the future."

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not substitute professional medical advice, fertility consultation or genetic counseling regarding IVF and genetic screening options.