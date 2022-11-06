It's a Baby Girl: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Their First Child

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on Sunday, a baby girl.

Bollywood's favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally parents now. The duo welcomed their first child on Sunday, a baby girl. Alia was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai for her delivery on November 6.

Alia was spotted at the Ambani Hospital at Girgaon, Mumbai, at 7.30 am today (November 6). This is the same hospital where her father-in-law, the late Rishi Kapoor received treatment and also breathed his last.

When Alia And Ranbir Announced Pregnancy

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a picture, under the caption: "Our baby .. coming soon (sic)." In the picture, Alia can be seen undergoing her sonography sessions while Ranbir watches her. Check the POST HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

