Confirmation of pregnancy can be wonderful for prospective parents. A pregnancy test is, of course, the best way to know if you are pregnant. But even before you suspect anything, you body may be giving you an indication. There are many signs and symptoms of pregnancy. But there also some lesser known signs that can also be a little embarrassing if you are in any social gathering. Of course, you are likely to experience mood changes, hormonal imbalances, fatigue and depression. But here, let us take a look at some of the unusual and somewhat embarrassing early pregnancy symptoms.

Gas

Feeling excessively gassy during your first trimester? Blame it on progesterone! The extra progesterone that is produced during pregnancy relaxes the muscles in your body, including your intestines, which ultimately slows down your digestion. This change in your digestion pattern increases gas build-up, leading to more flatulence, bloating, and burping. Prenatal vitamins may also contribute to gassiness.

Increased Urination

Perhaps the earliest sign of pregnancy, even before you miss a period, is increased urination. Urinating more frequently throughout the day can become rather embarrassing, especially if you are working during your pregnancy. The infinite number of hormonal changes that your body goes through increases the amount of fluid being processed by your kidneys, forcing you to take more bathroom breaks than you’d like (even at night). Ugh!

Metallic Taste In Your Mouth

A condition called dysgeusia, many women experience a sour or metallic taste in their mouth during their first trimester, even when they are not eating anything. The cause? An increase in oestrogen levels. Oestrogen is also to blame for those pesky cravings and aversions that you may have at this time.

Increase In Saliva

This early pregnancy symptom is most often experienced by women who also suffer from morning sickness and nausea during pregnancy. It is triggered by raging pregnancy hormones running rampant through your body. As annoying as it can be, increased salivation is a temporary symptom. You can take comfort in the fact that this symptom typically eases up during the second trimester. Medically, an increase in saliva is known as ptyalism or sialorrhea. Experts speculate that it is your body’s mechanism to counter acidity and aid in smooth digestion during pregnancy.

Congestion

Congestion, snot, and a blocked nose—many pregnant women suffer from it when they’re pregnant. In its advanced stage, this symptom can develop into pregnancy rhinitis. More congestion is caused by extra mucus production during pregnancy, making your nose membranes feel irritated and swollen. Usually, a steady nasal drip during your first trimester is nothing to worry about. However, if it is accompanied by other symptoms, such as a sore throat, runny eyes, and heavy cough, be sure to talk to your doctor.

Itching

This can be an annoying early pregnancy symptom and can strike you anywhere, especially around the belly area and breasts. It can be difficult to resist the temptation to itch yourself in these areas, but you might have to in certain situations. This symptom occurs because your skin stretches during pregnancy to accommodate your growing baby (and skin stretching is an itchy process). Hormonal changes play a role here, too. An increase in oestrogen is again the culprit of this embarrassing and uncomfortable pregnancy symptom. For some women, itching might not stop at the belly and breasts; many pregnant also women report itching their palms and the soles of their feet during their first trimester.

All-Day Nausea

No one knows who coined the term “morning sickness” as it is a misnomer. Many pregnant women feel nauseous throughout the day—not just the morning. Fatigue, too, can be a constant symptom throughout your pregnancy. Although nausea and fatigue may affect you well into the second and third trimesters, rest assured that symptoms shouldn’t be nearly as bad as what you may experience during the first trimester. After all, the second trimester is known as the “golden period” for a reason.

If you’re struggling with severe nausea, be sure to talk to your doctor about the alternative and pharmaceutical treatment options available to you. It’s important for you to stay healthy, feel your best, and get the proper nutrition for you and your growing baby at this time.

Sure, pregnancy can come with unexpected physical challenges, but it is also a time of beauty, growth, and anticipation. Try not to feel too embarrassed if you’re experiencing one or several of the early pregnancy symptoms mentioned above. Even though other pregnant women might not talk about it, you can bet they are going through the same types of uncomfortable situations as you are.

