Every expecting mom waits impatiently to hold her little bundle of joy after waiting through the nine months of gestation, after withstanding all the odds—morning sickness, hormones gone haywire, pain and a host of other unpleasant and sometimes unbearable physical symptoms. But what if your baby is born before time? A newborn arriving before 38 weeks of pregnancy is defined as a pre-term baby. A full-term baby is one who is born between 39-40 weeks plus six days of gestation. The last few weeks of pregnancy are extremely important as this is the phase when your little one’s brain and