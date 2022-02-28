Is Smoking Harmful To Pregnancy? Understanding The Risks And Bursting Myths

Smoking at any time is harmful to people, but it can be dangerous for pregnant women. Read on to know the adverse effects of smoking on pregnancy and how to tackle the problem.

Cigarette smoking is not only a potent cause of lung cancer but also has been associated with low birth weight, preterm delivery and abortion in women who are addicted to it. It also causes menstrual irregularities, pregnancy complications, and decreased fertility in women

Impact Of Smoking On Pregnancy

The toxins inside the body with smoke are not flushed from the body at once. A proper detox is essential when you are planning to have a baby. Smoking impacts the fertility of women and men equally. Nicotine and carbon monoxide present in cigarettes are fatal. The chemicals present in cigarettes can damage the egg of women and affect the sperm count in men. It is advisable to quit smoking at least four months before trying to conceive. Quitting in the first trimester is also acceptable rather than smoking throughout the pregnancy period. If you are a chronic smoker, it will take you at least one year to reverse its effects.

Smoking can cut the oxygen supply to the baby, which may lead to complications in pregnancy. Smoking before or during pregnancy may lead to miscarriage, premature births, stillborn babies, and babies born with brain, hearing, or visual impairments. Smoking may also impact the placenta and fetus growth leading to the termination of pregnancy.

According to experts, smoking before or around the time of conceiving can make the fallopian tubes contract which makes it difficult for the embryo to pass through the fallopian tube. Therefore, sometimes the fertilized egg gets planted outside the uterus. This type of ectopic pregnancy can be life-threatening for the mother, and unfortunately, the embryo has to be removed to save the mother's life.

Myths VS Facts

Myth: Passive smoking is okay

Fact: No, it is not. The smoke that goes inside with or without the cigarette is fatal. It impacts you and the baby similarly as if you smoke. Passive smoking can also linger the conceiving process.

Myth: If you can get pregnant while smoking, then the pregnancy will be fine too

Fact: No, this is not the case. Smoking impacts fertility, but it doesn't wipe out all the chances of getting pregnant. Therefore, getting pregnant while smoking is widespread. But continuing to smoke while being pregnant is detrimental for you and the baby. It is better to quit at any stage rather than smoke throughout the pregnancy period. Giving up smoking means more oxygen for your baby, essential for proper development.

Impact Of Smoking On Breastfeeding

If you are breastfeeding, you need to be smoke-free. If you get back to smoking soon after delivery, it will affect your baby. Breast milk is essential to build a child's immunity against diseases and infections. If you start smoking during the breastfeeding phase, make sure that you do not smoke while breastfeeding. Make sure to keep a long gap between your last smoke and your baby's breastfeeding time. It is also necessary to stay in a healthy environment. You must ensure that the room you are in and your baby has clean and smoke-free air.

Thus, smoking has an overall negative effect on fertility and pregnancy. Some studies have quoted that women who smoke hit menopause early. It is best to do away with this dreadful habit at the earliest.

(The article is contributed by Dr Kaberi Banerjee is an IVF Specialist and Director of Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre)