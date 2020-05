For many people who were planning to have a baby, the COVID-19 lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time. But life has a habit of throwing a spanner in our plans in unexpected ways. The COVID-19 pandemic is one such event that may have forced you to put your pregnancy plans on the back burner. Many couples are now forced to rethink their decision about embracing parenthood. The decision is made easier for couple going in for fertility treatments because such procedures are now on hold for the time being. Also Read - Avoid first trimester complications with our pregnancy tips

According to a recent study, lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 may not lead to a rise in birth numbers. Researchers from the University of Florence, Italy, say that more than 80 per cent of people who participated in the survey do not plan to have a baby during the ongoing health crisis. The main reasons are economic uncertainty and fears that the crisis may have a negative impact on pregnancy. They looked at parenthood desires during the current pandemic by using data from 1, 482 interviews of people under lockdown. The Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics and Gynecology published this study.

Experts offer contrary views

Of course, these are genuine concerns. But there are no studies that say that getting pregnant now may have a negative impact on your baby. In fact, many experts are of the view that you or your baby may not be at a greater risk during the pandemic. However, some researches do hint that a pregnant mother who tests positive for the virus may pass on the disease to her unborn child. One study from Northwestern Medicine has also said placental damage may happen if a pregnant woman acquires the disease. The journal American Journal of Clinical Pathology published this study. But ultimately, the decision is yours and you have to be comfortable with what you decide.

Plan a baby with the right precautions

Doctors and healthcare professionals say that if you follow the normal precautions and ensure that you stay healthy and fit, there is nothing to worry about. You can go ahead and plan a baby. But you need to take care of your diet and exercise regularly. Be in touch with your doctor and consult him if you face any difficulty. But as long as you don't expose yourself to the virus, you are safe. For this, you can go in for tele-consultation instead to physically visiting your doctor's clinic. Follow all the precautionary guidelines and you can safely try for a baby now.

Precautions For Pregnant Women

If you are already pregnant, you need to take extra precautions to keep your baby safe. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Practice social distancing and avoid meeting people. Stay up-to-date with your vaccinations and don't ignore any symptoms of respiratory illness. If you catch a cold, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze and dispose of it properly. Don't neglect prenatal consultations.