Millions of women across the world suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which has significant health impacts. However, the most common complaint against this condition is that it affects fertility. PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can lead to delayed or prolonged menstrual periods. When you suffer from this condition, you may experience symptoms like weight gain, infertility, impaired menstrual cycle, depression among others. PCOS may escalate the levels of androgen hormonein your body. High levels of this hormone, responsible for masculine traits and certain reproductive functions, can lead to unwanted hair growth and difficulty in pregnancy. Women suffering from PCOS usually witness an imbalance in their female hormones that prevents the production and discharge of mature eggs. The absence of mature eggs affects your ovulation. In a study published in the Asian Journal of Sports Medicine, the researchers revealed that the main reason behind infertility in women suffering from PCOS is anovulation, a condition where your ovaries fail to release eggs during a menstrual cycle.

While PCOS can make it difficult for you to get pregnant, several studies have noted that regular exercise can boost fertility in women living with this hormonal disorder. This is because workouts help you tackle obesity which is closely associated with PCOS. Obesity affects your capacity to make babies in more ways than one. When you are overweight, your body experiences a process called insulin resistance, in which your pancreas needs to produce excess amount of this hormone (insulin). When your insulin levels escalate, your metabolism is disrupted, which, in turn, affects ovulation. Moreover, obesity can lead to an imbalance in the hormones responsible for ovulation. For example, we all know that ovaries produce the female hormone oestrogen. However, our fat cells also secrete some amount of this hormone. In case of an overweight woman, the fat cells or the adipose tissue produces excessive amounts of oestrogen. This also impacts your ovulation capacity negatively.

So, working out regularly will help you shed the extra kilos that you have gained due to PCOS and get your ovulation back on track. However, you need to consult an endocrinologist and a fertility expert for this condition. It is advised that you practise all your workouts under the guidance of a fitness expert. Meanwhile, here is a list of activities and workouts that you can try in order to boost your fertility.

Start walking

If you are not an avid exerciser, start with walking or a light morning jog. These are low-intensity workouts which will not have an adverse effect on your body, while improving your blood flow. Enhanced blood flow to your reproductive organs will boost your fertility for sure. In a study conducted at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it was identified that women with PCOS can improve their fertility significantly by walking and jogging.

Take to swimming

Yes, swimming is an effective exercise to boost your fertility. Though there is no direct link between swimming and fertility, but this exercise helps you enhance your blood flow. This indirectly improves your capacity to make a baby. Also, swimming is known to be one of the best exercises to shed weight. According to the estimates of the Fertility Society of Australia, 30 minutes of swimming session every day of the week can help you boost your fertility.

Opt for strength training

Strength training not only helps you get a well-built lean body with strong muscles, it also takes your stress levels down. Stress could be one of the leading factors behind infertility. Several studies have noted that when you lift weight and build muscles, you feel good about yourself which helps you alleviate stress. That’s how performing strength training regularly can help women with fertility issues. However, the exercise regimen has to be decided upon after a discussion with your physicians and fitness trainer. Remember, if these workouts are performed incorrectly, they can lead to high levels of testosterone.

Try Zumba

Since your body weight plays a major role in your fertility, it is important to keep it in check. However, regular workouts may not interest you. This is where you need to make a smart choice. Going for an activity that you like is necessary, or else, you will not be able to continue it. If you have a thing for dancing, Zumba can be your option. It will help you lose weight significantly and increase your chances of getting pregnant while allowing you to have fun all along.

Strike yoga poses

Yoga is a miracle solution for every health condition starting and PCOS isn’t an exception. Yoga asanas will help you restore the hormonal balance that you may have lost due to PCOS. As already mentioned, hormonal balance is of utmost importance for ovulation. Striking yoga poses will also improve the blood flow to your pelvic region. Moreover, they can also act as a stress buster which improves your overall health and increases your possibility of getting pregnant. You can try asanas like Bhramari Pranayama, ViparitaKarani, Paschimottanasana and Bhujangasana to boost fertility.

Go for Tai Chi

It is a traditional mind body technique that originated in China that contributes your overall health and wellness. Stress is one of the factors that Tai Chi helps you with. In a study published in the journal Applied Nursing Research, the researches cited that individuals living with health complications like HIV and PCOS showed lower stress levels after performing Tai Chi. The participants elucidated that they witnessed improvement in their psychological functioning after a few sessions of this exercise. Also, tai Chi is known to enhance flexibility that can help you when you are trying to conceive.