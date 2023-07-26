Is IVF The Only Option For Infertility In Women? Know From Our Expert

Many couples wait for years before approaching a fertility expert. Does this affect their chances of having a baby?

Two very important questions on infertility and IVF often come to the minds of couples considering the procedure. Our expert clears the air.

Today, infertility is a problem faced by many couples globally. In India, this has become very common even among younger couples. The reason behind this could be many factors including lifestyle choices, delayed pregnancy and also environmental causes. Many couples wait for years before approaching a fertility expert. Does this affect their chances of having a baby? What are the choices open to them? Almost all couples yearning for a baby have many questions in their minds and often do not know who to ask. One thing that lingers in their minds is the cost of the procedures. Also, many couples who want a baby of their own look at IVF as the only option open to them. But is this really the case? IVF is expensive and, more often than not, one has to go through 2 to 3 cycles to have a successful pregnancy. To get a better idea about this, we reached out to an expert in the field.

We have an exclusive interview with Dr Vaishali Sharma, Senior Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon & Fertility Specialist. Scroll down to hear what she has to say?

