Is Itching During Pregnancy Related To Liver Disease?

What is Obstetric Cholestasis? What are the signs and symptoms? Should one be worried?

Obstetric Cholestasis affects the normal flow of bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver, leading to hormonal changes, and specific pregnancy-related proteins are suspected to play a role. This condition typically manifests in the later stages of pregnancy and can cause discomfort and complications for both the mother and the unborn child.

Other Signs And Symptoms May Include:

1. Fatigue: The constant itching and discomfort associated with obstetric cholestasis can contribute to fatigue and malaise.

2. Darker Urine: The urine may appear darker than usual due to elevated levels of bile acids.

3. Pale stools: Bile helps in the digestion of fats, and reduced bile flow can result in pale or clay-coloured stools

4. Abdominal pain: Some women experience where the liver is located.

5. Loss of appetite: A decrease in the desire to eat can be detected, resulting from the discomfort associated with itching, fatigue, and other symptoms. Loss of appetite can contribute to nutritional deficiencies and may affect maternal and foetal health if not addressed.

6. Nausea: Nausea and vomiting are common complaints during pregnancy, but they can be more common in women with obstetric cholestasis. The constant itching and discomfort may intensify feelings of nausea, making it challenging to maintain a regular diet and stay hydrated.

7. Depression: Some women may experience feelings of sadness, anxiety, or depression as a result of the condition, which can compromise the mother's and foetal health.

8. Jaundice: In some cases, women may develop yellowing of the skin and eyes due to elevated levels of bilirubin, a yellow pigment produced by the breakdown of the red blood cells.

Relation To Liver Disease

Itching during pregnancy can indeed be related to liver diseases, particularly in the case of obstetric cholestasis. While itching is a common symptom experienced by many pregnant women due to hormonal changes, persistent and severe itching, especially on the palms, should be immediately brought to the attention of a healthcare provider. Obstetric cholestasis is one of the liver disorders specific to pregnancy, and although it is not considered a direct liver disease, it affects liver function and bile flow.

Should One Be Worried?

While obstetric cholestasis can be concerning, primarily due to potential complications, it is essential to remember that it is a manageable condition when diagnosed and treated promptly. However, it is crucial not to ignore symptoms such as severe itching, as they can indicate underlying health issues that require medical attention. Prompt diagnosis and appropriate management can help alleviate the situation for both the mother and the baby.