Is It Safe To Exercise During Pregnancy? Know The Dos And Donts

From the moment you announce that you are expecting a child, you get a lot of advice regarding what you should or shouldn't do during your pregnancy. One topic that often gets all the attention is exercise. Should I exercise during pregnancy? Is it safe to work out? Well, studies have shown that exercise is good for women with uncomplicated pregnancies and lead to better outcomes as well. However, women feel uncomfortable and pressured when they are pregnant. Several women stop working out because they do not know what is best for them.
Dos And Don'ts Of Fitness During Pregnancy
Let's stop worrying about it all and know what you should and shouldn't do for fitness during pregnancy from Dr Anjana Singh, Director & HOD - Obs & Gyne, Fortis, Noida.
Dos
Pregnancy puts a lot of pressure on the body and mind and so it is very important to keep fit and healthy. Here's what you should do if you want to exercise during pregnancy: