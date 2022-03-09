Is It Safe To Exercise During Pregnancy? Know The Dos And Donts

Wondering if it is safe for you to exercise during pregnancy? Experts say that you can exercise but you need to keep these dos and don'ts in mind.

From the moment you announce that you are expecting a child, you get a lot of advice regarding what you should or shouldn't do during your pregnancy. One topic that often gets all the attention is exercise. Should I exercise during pregnancy? Is it safe to work out? Well, studies have shown that exercise is good for women with uncomplicated pregnancies and lead to better outcomes as well. However, women feel uncomfortable and pressured when they are pregnant. Several women stop working out because they do not know what is best for them.

Dos And Don'ts Of Fitness During Pregnancy

Let's stop worrying about it all and know what you should and shouldn't do for fitness during pregnancy from Dr Anjana Singh, Director & HOD - Obs & Gyne, Fortis, Noida.

Dos

Pregnancy puts a lot of pressure on the body and mind and so it is very important to keep fit and healthy. Here's what you should do if you want to exercise during pregnancy:

First trimester (1-2 weeks)

Walking is the best exercise Roll to your side before getting up the floor Meditation and deep breathing exercises are good during the first trimester to soothe the nerves

2nd trimester (13-26 weeks)

Avoid exercises that require lifting both legs in the air at the same time Swimming is a good exercise Slow running can also be done but be sure your joints don't pain Butterfly exercises and cycling can be done

3rd trimester (27-40 weeks)

Avoid all core exercises. Modified planks to a box position towards the end of 3rd trimester, with knees directly under your hips. Strength training exercises to strengthen muscles to help carry the extra weight can be tried. The muscles to be strengthened are glutes, hamstring, abdomen upper and lower, back muscles. Keep yourself hydrated and wear loose clothes while exercising. Apart from exercise, a healthy balanced diet also adds to your fitness.

Don'ts

Here are certain guidelines for fitness during pregnancy:

Ser fitness goals that are doable

Avoid activities that will cause pressure on your tummy

Stop exercising if you can't talk during exercise

Stop exercising if you notice early fatigue

Don't exercise if you feel dizzy or light-headed

Don't exercise on your back for long after 4 months of pregnancy because the blood supply to the uterus and baby may get compromised

Always learn the exercises from an instructor and then do them alone

Note: While these are views of an expert, make sure you consult with your doctor to know for certain.