Are you planning to get pregnant after 30? Here's all you need to know about the risks that you may face.

The body of a woman undergoes several changes right after pregnancy, especially when they give birth at a later stage of their life. Earlier, being married and having a small family by 25 years of age seemed to be the norm, but now, women are also focusing on their careers. This has led to pregnancies in women after the age of 30, or what society calls 'late pregnancy'. But with the word 'late', comes the fear of 'complications'. So, today we will take a look at whether conceiving in your 30s is actually filled with complications or is just a myth. We spoke to Dr Asmita Dongare, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Baner- Pune, to know the 5 myths about getting pregnant in the 30s.

Age can impact pregnancy and childbirth, but it is most often perceived in the wrong way, creating certain myths that are far from reality. Therefore, it is very crucial to address these misconceptions and be more aware of late pregnancy. The top 5 myths about pregnancy after 30 years include the following:

Complicated Pregnancy

Myth #1: You can not have an uncomplicated pregnancy after 30.

Explanation: The quality and number of eggs do decrease over time as a woman ages, but this phenomenon does not occur suddenly. Women, even after reaching Advanced Maternal Age (AMA), which is after 35 years of age, can have a healthy and successful pregnancy if they're taking care of aspects like food and nutrition, staying in good health, and getting regular check-ups done.

IVF Is The Only Option

Myth #2 Women would be required to opt for IVF treatments

Explanation: While it is true that in the 30s, conceiving might take six to twelve months longer than in the 20s, it does not mean that a natural pregnancy becomes impossible. With good consultation and patience, a pregnancy in the 30s is possible without the need for IVF, and women are more emotionally mature to take care of a child.

Decreased Fertility Rate

Myth #3 The fertility drops, making it difficult to get pregnant

Explanation: Women do not experience a sudden drop in fertility levels after reaching their 30s; the levels decline slowly in the mid-thirties and then in the early 40s. If a woman is healthy and has good fertility levels, then getting pregnant in her 30s would not be difficult.

Increased Miscarriage Risk

Myth #4 There's an increased risk of miscarriage and stillbirth if you get pregnant after 30

Explanation: The chances of miscarriage during pregnancy increase due to factors like smoking, alcohol indulgence, and other comorbidities like epilepsy, diabetes, and critical hypertension. Age in itself does not lead to the occurrence of a miscarriage or stillbirth. With regular check-ups and a good care routine, healthy childbirth is possible.

Only C-Section Delivery Is Possible

Myth #5 A natural delivery is not possible, women have to get a c-section surgery

Explanation: With good prenatal care, natural delivery is possible at any age. Many women opt for a planned c-section delivery simply because they are over the age of 30 and not because they have complicated, high-risk pregnancies. C-section deliveries should be planned with a doctor after discussing the complications; otherwise, women over the age of 30 or even 40 can have a successful natural childbirth.

Women should avoid being worried about pregnancy just because of their age and look into other factors like comorbidities, lifestyle, and other complications to determine how healthy their pregnancy is.