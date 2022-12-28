Is Antidepressant Use During Pregnancy Leading To Rise In Autism Prevalence?

Antidepressants can lead to adverse consequences when mixed with infection or inflammation in the expecting mother's body and affect the baby's developing brain.

Prevalence of autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is reported to have increased significantly over the last 20 years. While the exact cause of ASD is unclear, research has linked genetic and certain environmental factors to its development. A maternal history of viral infections and fetal exposure to some medications are also suspected to be risk factors for ASD. Now, a new study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has suggested that use of antidepressants during pregnancy might be related to rise in autism prevalence.

According to UVA neuroscientists, common antidepressants like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) can strongly interact with existing inflammation in the mother's body (caused by infections or other factors) and affect the baby's developing brain. This harmful combination can increase the risk of neurodevelopmental changes in developing brain, including those linked to autism, they said.

In lab mice, the interaction between antidepressants and inflammation harmful changes in the placenta and the decidua which connects the mother and the child -- and affected the developing brain.

Side effects of using antidepressants during pregnancy

The UVA study highlighted widespread usage of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in the developing world, which they suspect may help explain the rise in autism prevalence over the last 2 decades.

These antidepressants (SSRIs) are often prescribed to pregnant women for managing depression. Although the drugs are widely considered safe, some studies suggest that they can increase the risk of premature delivery and may put children at higher risk for developing neurological issues and other health problems.

In the UVA study, the researchers observed that SSRIs interacted with the mother's immune system and produced a strong inflammatory reaction at the maternal-fetal interface. Additionally, they found that adult offspring of mothers exposed to such inflammation showed sex-based behavioral changes, such as diminished communication and decreased interest in social interactions. Such behaviors are also seen in people with autism.

Should you stop taking antidepressants during pregnancy?

The experts noted that pregnant women should not stop taking SSRIs without consulting their doctors, as these drugs are important for managing depression. They noted that if left untreated maternal stress, depression and anxiety can disturb offspring neurodevelopment, and lead to adverse behavioral and cognitive outcomes.

Hence, it is important to consider both the relative benefits and potential consequences of antidepressant use during pregnancy, they added.

They also stressed that need for additional studies, including human subjects, to better understand the interactions of SSRIs and inflammation.