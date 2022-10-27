Is Abortion Recommended For Women's Safety? 5 Pregnancy Complications That Can Turn Fatal

Can a pregnancy always be safe for a woman? Know what complications could arise during the course.

Abortion is a right that every woman should have access too. Not all pregnancies follow through in an uncomplicated manner and whether or not the child will be born healthy or not always remains uncertain. Having the choice to terminate a pregnancy is not just about not wanting a child or not wanting to be a mother. Majority of the time it circles around the life of the woman and the life of her unborn baby and ensuring that both of them are alive and healthy. Denying this right will inly put both their lives at risk. There are several complications and abnormalities that a pregnant woman might go through during her pregnancy term and some of it can be life-threatening if the doctor does not take the right step.

5 SCENARIOS DURING WHICH ABORTION IS CONSIDERED THE SAFEST OPTION

Pulmonary Hypertension

The condition of pulmonary hypertension occurs when the pressure generated by the blood vessels that connect the lungs and heart are higher than normal. This increases the strain on the body. In this situation, the heart has to work twice as hard to pump blood to the lungs. For a pregnant woman, her heart is already working hard to pump blood to the lungs. On top of that, if a woman develops this condition, it becomes extremely risky for the woman to be able to survive. She could have a heart failure and experts say that the chances of her being able to survive this condition is only 50 per cent.

Ectopic Pregnancy

In this condition, the egg implantation sometimes does not take place in the uterus where the fetus is supposed to grow. Instead, it implants somewhere else for example in the fallopian tubes. If in such a situation a woman were to continue her pregnancy, it can lead to the rupture of the fallopian tubes causing massive internal bleeding. If the bleeding is too severe, it can also be fatal.

Severe Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia happens when a woman is halfway through the gestation period. Its a condition which dangerously increases the blood pressure due to which other organs can get damaged. In case a woman is diagnosed with this condition, doctors recommend an induced delivery as the risks of continuing the pregnancy is too high. The woman could suffer from a stroke, a seizure, kidney damage or even liver damage. If the induced delivery is conducted before 24 weeks, it is abortion the fetus is not going to survive after this procedure. But, this is considered the safest option for the mother. Any other option could kill her.

Kidney Diseases

According to research conducted by the National Kidney Foundation, kidney diseases can be very risky for pregnant women. Few reasons that lead to kidney problems are high blood pressure and diabetes.

Cancer

Cancer treatment is very unsafe if the person receiving it is pregnant. In order to successfully treat the person with all the resources there is for cancer treatment, the person is required to abort her baby. However, treatments these days have improved as compared to the past decades.

Lethal Fetal Abnormalities

Sometimes during the course of pregnancy, some fetuses also might develop certain abnormalities which could complicate matters for the mother. Sometimes, they could also be life-threatening. One such condition is called anencephaly. This is an abnormality due to which babies are born without fully developed brains or skulls. These defects can be traced through prenatal screenings. Babies who develop this abnormality are very less likely to survive after birth.

