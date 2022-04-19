Irritable Bowel Syndrome During Pregnancy: Symptoms And How To Manage The Condition

Constipation can aggravate piles leading to rectal bleeding, if left unmanaged.

Read on to know the symptoms associated with Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) that can occur during pregnancy and tips to manage the condition.

If you're pregnant, you may encounter a wide range of symptoms such as diarrhea, constipation, heartburn, vomiting, nausea, and bloating. While these are a result of physiological changes in pregnancy, they can also be due to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a gastrointestinal disorder.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common disorder that affects your digestive system. Although the exact cause of IBS isn't known, several factors are linked to it. These include abnormal muscle contractions in the intestine, abnormalities in the nerves in the digestive system, severe viral or bacterial infection, stress, and changes in gut microbes. Pregnancy can give a tough time to the gut and lead to IBS.

"High levels of estrogen and progesterone (sex hormones) can take a toll on the digestive tract causing IBS like symptoms," says Dr. Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

TRENDING NOW

"Irritable bowel syndrome is a disorder of the gastrointestinal (GI) functioning characterised by abdominal pain or discomfort, bloating/gas, diarrhea, and/or constipation. This condition can impact one's quality of life and can be difficult to manage, causing persistent discomfort due to the need to evacuate the bowels after every meal," she adds.

Dr. Mokadam also shares some tips for the management of IBS during pregnancy. Keep reading:

How IBS affects pregnancy

Symptoms such as diarrhea and dehydration can lead to preterm labour. Irritation of the gut can simultaneously stimulate the uterus. Constipation can aggravate piles leading to rectal bleeding, if left unmanaged. Although, various studies suggest that the condition will not lead to infertility, it's known that stress is a major factor that can trigger both gastrointestinal symptoms and infertility.

You may like to read

Management of IBS during pregnancy

Lifestyle changes: Since IBS is a stress sensitive disorder, de-stressing through relaxation and meditation is a major step and mainstay of treatment. An irritable bowel and an irritable brain go hand in hand. Hence, take help of cognitive behavioural therapy and practice positive methods of changing behaviour and thought processes that induce emotional stress. If there is related anxiety and depression, consult a specialist.

Diet: There is no "one size fits all" when it comes to IBS diet. Some may benefit from eating bran, others from avoiding white flour and sugar, pizza, pasta, doughnuts and sweets. Some swear by anti- inflammatory foods like coconut oil. What's recommended is restrictions on consumption of tea, coffee (and alcohol abstinence).

To keep diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea under control, eat foods in small quantities, stay hydrated by drinking enough fluids. Get dietary fibre through strawberries, blueberries, oranges, cucumbers, carrots, leafy greens, and whole grains. Add probiotics to the diet to keep the gut healthy. Avoid foods causing gases such as beans, lentils, broccoli, asparagus, cauliflower, onion, and cabbage. Remember to make a list of foods that can cause intolerance and avoid them. It may be imperative to take the help of a nutrition expert regarding what to eat and avoid.

Drugs and medication: These have a short-lasting effect and can trigger other unconnected symptoms. So, they are not the mainstay of treatment during pregnancy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES