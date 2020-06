Pregnancy is a time of great joy and responsibility. You now have to take care of your health and fitness so that you are able to sustain and nurture your baby for nine long months. Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, let us explore the benefits that this wellness therapy has for expecting moms. Prenatal yoga is a great way to get your body ready for the trials of pregnancy and also delivery. According to a study at Camilo José Cela University (UCJC), published in the Journal of American Medicine Association (JAMA), yoga during pregnancy offers major physiological benefits for both mother and baby. However, before starting on this path, it is imperative that you consult your doctor and follow his recommendations. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Why you should practise yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic

On International Yoga Day today, here are a few tips you need to follow if you are planning on taking up prenatal yoga. To simplify things and for your convenience, we have come up trimester-wise tips that you can use. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: All you need to know about restorative yoga

First trimester tips

Avoid performing asanas in a hot room as it can have an adverse effect on the foetus during the first trimester. Don’t push yourself and only do what you are comfortable with. Ensure that there is no pressure on your abdominal region. You also need to avoid poses that put pressure on your uterine area. Examples are marichyasana and ardha matsyendrasana. Instead do those asanas that work your shoulders and upper back. Stretching is fine but don’t overstretch. During your first trimester, your body secretes the hormone relaxin, which relaxes and loosens your muscles, joints and connective tissues. So if you put too much pressure on your joints, you may run the risk of an injury. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga asanas PM Modi swears by and how you can do them

Second trimester tips

In addition to all the precautions of the first trimester, you need to be aware of a few other things during the second trimester as well. This is the time when poses where the torso rests on or comes close to the thighs are beneficial for you. So, you can safely practice asanas like uttanasana and chair pose now. These asanas create space between the legs, which allows physical room for your belly. If you are doing any balancing asanas, make sure that there is some solid support near you in case you lose your balance.

In the second trimester, you need to avoid asanas that require you to lie down on your stomach. Bending backwards is also not recommended during this time as it can put pressure on the abdomen and uterus. It can cause diastasis recti, a condition that may come in the way of recovery after delivery and lead to pain in your back, hip and also cause hernias. Standing poses are better at this time.

Third trimester tips

During the last crucial months of your pregnancy, you need to be even more careful. In addition to the above-mentioned precautions, you must avoid all inverted asanas during this time as it may have an effect on the baby’s positioning once the baby is head down in the uterus. Go for a slower form of yoga in terms of pace and intensity. Now is the time when you need to focus more on specific prenatal postures and breath work in preparation for labor and delivery. Pranayama practices are a good option now. You can focus on asanas that gently work your pelvic floor muscles. This will help in delivery.