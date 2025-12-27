Influencers Carlo Longo And Sarah Mollica Announce ‘Miracle Baby’: Expert Reveals Is It Safe To Get Pregnant After A Miscarriage?

Influencers Carlo Longo and Sarah Mollica announce their miracle baby after a miscarriage. Here's whether it's safe to get pregnant after a miscarriage and what parents should know.

Recently, social media influencers Carlo Longo and Sarah Mollica shared good news with their fan pages, saying that they are pregnant with a miracle baby, having lost a child due to pregnancy. Their announcement has become the topic of intense discussion and the repetition of interest among people in a critical question that many couples raise whether Is it safe to be pregnant after a miscarriage? According to the medical professionals, the solution is usually reassuring, but it varies depending on the situation. Miscarriage refers to the premature termination of a pregnancy that is below 20 weeks, with the majority of such cases taking place within the first trimester. Medical research indicates that miscarriage is not uncommon, and it usually occurs because of the abnormality of the chromosomes, and no one is in control of it.

The miscarriage process can be a physically and emotionally daunting experience, so it is worth knowing whether it is possible to conceive and have a baby again. Dr. Shama Batra, Gynaecologist, Patel Hospital, Vikas Marg Shakarpur

President of IMA East Delhi Branch shares,"Yes, it is generally safe to get pregnant after a miscarriage.

Keeping a gap of about 3to 4 months after a miscarriage is safe and often recommended. This allows the body to recover, hormones to balance, and helps prepare for a healthier next pregnancy".

It has been found that a good number of those who conceive following a miscarriage continue to have a healthy pregnancy and baby. As a matter of fact, certain studies indicate that the attempt to conceive within six months of miscarriage does not expose the person to any health hazard, as long as there are no medical complications.

Safety, however, may differ based on:

The pregnancy stage at which it was miscarried.

The presence or absence of infections or excessive bleeding.

Medical history of current diseases.

Old age and general reproductive health.

Majority of the healthcare workers indicate that it can be safe to reattempt once:

Bleeding has been stopped altogether.

The body has got time to recover.

There has been at least 1 normal menstrual cycle.

A one-cycle wait is also useful in letting doctors better date a new pregnancy. Where there is a late miscarriage or a surgical intervention, a doctor can suggest that the waiting time can be extended.

Is A Healthy Pregnancy Possible After A Miscarriage?

Yes. After a miscarriage, many individuals end up giving birth to healthy full term babies, otherwise known as the rainbow babies or miracle babies. Although physicians can put more attention on their subsequent pregnancies, the majority of subsequent pregnancies do not result in the loss of the fetus. Frequent prenatal check-ups, stress control, consuming a healthy diet, and medical counselling are all important factors in ensuring a healthy pregnancy.

The pregnancy announcement made by Carlo Longo and Sarah Mollica points to a hopeful fact that many families have now to believe in, and pregnancy following a miscarriage is usually safe and successful. Although each trip is unique, medical advice and emotional encouragement may assist people to make sound, self-assured decisions on whether to reattempt. Any person willing to conceive after losing a child must seek medical advice to establish the timing and care plan to use in his or her case.