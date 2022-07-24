World IVF Day: Delhi-NCR Records Highest Ever Cases Of Infertility In 2021-22

Advanced maternal age and tubal factors are the top causes of female infertility in the Delhi-NCR region.

Infertility cases are rising in India, affecting as many as 15 per cent of Indian couples. The Delhi-NCR region witnessed highest ever cases of infertility in 2021-22, revealed a report released by the NOVA IVF Fertility on the occasion of World IVF Day. The report also highlighted some of the major factors leading to infertility in this region.

World IVF Day is observed on 25th July every year to commemorate the birth of the world's first 'test tube baby', 43 years ago. The Nova IVF's Insight Report is based on the data collected from seven of its centres located in Delhi-NCR.

Top causes of female infertility in Delhi-NCR region

According to the report, advanced maternal age and tubal factors are the top causes of female infertility in the Delhi-NCR region. As many as 56 per cent of Delhi women are dealing with infertility due to advanced maternal age and tubal factors, it said.

TRENDING NOW

PCOD and PCOS are identified as next leading causes of infertility, affecting 19 per cent of women in Delhi-NCR region. The report observed that PCOS was particularly high during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and it was the second most leading cause of female infertility next to tubal factors.

The report pointed out an increasing trend of PCOS and tubal factors in the last five years. Higher cases of tubal factor affecting female fertility are seen in Delhi-NCR as compared to Southern, Eastern or other parts of India, it said.

Low ovarian reserve in younger women (25-34 years), and endometriosis are other female fertility issues observed in the Delhi-NCR, as per the report.

You may like to read

Tubal factors causingfemale infertility

Talking about the rising infertility trend in the country, Dr. Sonia Malik, Program Director, Nova Southend Fertility and IVF, New Delhi said that infertility affects approximately 15 per cent of Indian couples.

She continued, "Late marriages, stressful lifestyles, obesity, high junk food intake, smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction contribute to the problem. Astoundingly, we have witnessed that tubal factors have accounted for the maximum percentage as compared to other factors leading to infertility."

Genital tuberculosis is one of the tubal factors causing infertility in females. "While tuberculosis (TB) is an infection that is caused by bacteria that can settle in any part of the body, when it reaches the reproductive organs, it causes genital tuberculosis. Genital tuberculosis starts by infecting fallopian tubes in women. When this happens, the passage gets constricted which is called tubal obstruction," explained Dr Malik.

According to her, the maximum number of tuberculosis cases are reported from Northern regions of India like Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and Haryana, as compared to other parts of the country.

Other tubal factors leading to female infertility include untreated STDs & STIs and Endometriosis, Dr Malik stated.

Leading cause of infertility in men in Delhi-NCR region

As mentioned in the report, azoospermia (no sperm), a condition where there is zero sperm in the male counterpart, is a leading cause of male fertility issues in Delhi NCR. The condition accounts for 25 per cent of male infertility, followed by asthenoteratospermia or low sperm motility, which contributes to 21 per cent of male fertility issues.

Reasons for male infertility cited in the report include genetic, chemotherapy, past surgeries in the testicles, and lifestyle factors like excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, usage of steroids for body / muscle building.

Stigma attached to infertility in India

Dr Malik pointed out that many couples in India are reluctant to take fertility tests and take up fertility treatments, due to stigma attached to infertility.

She asserted, " Couples need to think of infertility like any other medical issue and come forward to do fertility tests. We need to normalize taking up fertility treatments, so that couples can achieve parenthood without any stigma."

Astoundingly, Delhi is ranked as the lowest fertility rated state in India, noted Shobhit Agarwal, CEO, Nova IVF & Fertility Centers. He cited the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), which stated that Delhi has a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) of 1.5.

Agarwal also noted that "the advancements in the field of assisted reproduction have enhanced the efficacy of fertility treatments and has helped couples achieve their dream of parenthood."

According to the report, most couples (71 per cent) seeking fertility treatments preferred self-cycles using their own egg and sperm, followed by donor cycle (29 per cent).

RECOMMENDED STORIES